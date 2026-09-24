TRAC N4 Rally brings national championship action to Dullstroom

Leading motorsport crews will navigate demanding forest routes when national championship racing arrives in Mpumalanga, reports Middelburg Observer

The roar of rally cars will once again echo through the forests of Dullstroom, Mpumalanga, when the TRAC N4 Rally returns on October 30 and 31. A prominent fixture on the South African National Rally Championship (NRC) calendar, the event has become synonymous with bringing together the country’s leading rally crews and motorsport enthusiasts for a weekend of speed, skill and competition in demanding forest terrain.

Dullstroom’s rally tradition continues

With a strong identity within South African motorsport, the Dullstroom rally provides a distinctive setting for adrenalin-filled racing. Its high-altitude environment, forest roads and unpredictable weather create a demanding test for both drivers and their machines, while the town’s hospitality and scenic surroundings add to the appeal for spectators.

The TRAC N4 Rally’s continued presence in the region has also helped position Dullstroom and the broader eMakhazeni area as destinations for motorsport enthusiasts, attracting other motorsport events throughout the year.

A test of speed, precision and endurance

Rallying is about far more than outright speed. Competitors must combine technical skill, strategic decision-making and teamwork to navigate challenging stages where conditions can change quickly. The TRAC N4 Rally’s forest routes, owned and maintained by Safcol and S&N Boerdery, are a defining feature of the event. Narrow, technical passages and fast-changing surfaces demand precision and concentration, making the rally a true test of driver, co-driver and vehicle performance.

A rally that gives back

Beyond the competition, the TRAC N4 Rally continues to demonstrate the value of an event that is rooted in its host community. Since 2020, proceeds from the rally have supported the Dullstroom Epilepsy Centre, Epilepsy SA’s Mpumalanga hub, as well as other community-led initiatives. The event also contributes to the local economy, bringing visitors into Dullstroom and Belfast and creating opportunities for accommodation providers, restaurants, retailers, service providers and other local businesses. Its ability to attract visitors while supporting a meaningful community initiative adds an important dimension to the rally’s sporting appeal.

An experience for competitors and spectators

For fans, the TRAC N4 Rally offers an opportunity to experience national-level motorsport in a spectacular natural setting. Dedicated spectator areas and event information will help visitors make the most of the action, with further details to be announced closer to race day.

The 2026 rally will once again bring together the excitement of championship competition, the character of eMakhazeni and the strong community spirit that has become part of the event’s identity.

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