Proteas set to face Australia in Potchefstroom

The Proteas will be ready to return to their happy hunting ground next week Wednesday, (30 September), when they face Australia in the third ODI of the series at the North West Cricket Oval, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

By the time the Proteas arrive in Potch, they will already have played two of the three matches against the men from Down Under in Durban (24 September) and Johannesburg (27 September).

The good news for the Proteas is that they have not lost in Potch since 2015 and won their previous two matches against Australia at the venue in 2020 and 2023.

South Africa has suffered a string of injuries in the bowling department, with Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Ottneil Baartman unavailable. This has opened the door for Duan Jansen, twin brother of Marco, to potentially get his opportunity against a major international side. Duan impressed against Namibia and Zimbabwe and will be eager to make the most of his chance if he gets the call-up.

The experienced Temba Bavuma will captain Proteas, with Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and David Miller also forming part of a strong batting line-up. Australia will also bring their top players, with the dangerous Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Travis Head capable of causing plenty of damage.

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