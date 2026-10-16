Lions set to play La Rochelle as Hyron Andrews’ passing confirmed

The identity of the Lions player who passed away in Sainte-Marie-de-Ré (a commune located on the Isle of Ré) in southwestern France has been made known.

According to a post on the Lions’ Facebook page, towering lock Hyron Andrews (31) died during the Lions’ tour of France. The team is set to play La Rochelle in the Investec Champions Cup tomorrow (October 17).

SA Rugby Magazine said in a post that Lions Rugby Company CEO Rudolf Straeuli confirmedthey will fulfil their opening match in honour of Andrews. The match kicks off at 18:30.

“Our deepest condolences are with Maiglin, Hendrix, Emerson and the entire Andrews family during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Hyron. You will always be part of our family,” the post adds.

SA Rugby Magazine earlier reported that French broadcaster ICI La Rochelle said the player was found unresponsive in a shower at the team’s hotel this morning (October 16).

The Lions have not commented on the details surrounding his death.

Andrews signed with the Lions and joined in June after returning from English Premiership club Sale Sharks. He also previously played for the Durban-based Sharks. Andrews attended Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria, represented the Blue Bulls at U16 and U18 levels, played for SA Schools (2012), and earned caps for the South Africa U20 (Junior Springboks) team in 2015.

South African Rugby Union president Mark Alexander sent SA Rugby’s condolences to Andrew’s family in a statement.

“This is terrible and distressing news; our hearts go out to Hyron’s family and the whole Lions rugby community. There are no words to adequately convey our shock and the depth of sympathy we feel for his wife Maighlin, and for his extended family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this time of immense sorrow.”

He said Andrews’ contributions to the game and the impact he had on others will be remembered with great fondness.

“His untimely passing is a devastating loss, and we share in the grief of all who knew and loved him. The thoughts and prayers of the entire South African rugby family are with Maighlin and all those mourning his loss. May they find strength, comfort and peace in the memories they shared with him and in the support of those around them.”

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