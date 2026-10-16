Lions rugby player dies in France ahead of Champions Cup match – report

A Lions rugby player has died in France on the eve of the team’s Investec Champions Cup match against La Rochelle.

According to French broadcaster ICI La Rochelle, the player was found unresponsive in a shower at the team’s hotel on the Île de Ré this morning (October 16).

Emergency services were called to the hotel in Sainte-Marie-de-Ré shortly after 10:20.

The player was reportedly in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived. Attempts to resuscitate him failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

ICI La Rochelle reported that several sources had confirmed the incident.

Management at the Hôtel Atalante – Relais Thalasso, where the Lions were staying ahead of tomorrow’s Champions Cup match against La Rochelle, confirmed that psychological support had been arranged for hotel staff and members of the South African team.

The player’s identity has not yet been disclosed. This is a developing story.

The post Lions player dies in France first appeared on SA Rugby Magazine.

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