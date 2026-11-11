Kempton Park mom conquers iconic Robben Island Crossing

Kempton Park resident Helen Grobler conquered the Robben Island Crossing, swimming from Robben Island to the Cape Town mainland.

The 51-year-old recently completed the 7.5km crossing in three hours and 29 minutes, reports Kempton Express.

According to Grobler, the crossing is internationally recognised as one of South Africa’s iconic endurance swimming events due to the cold Atlantic waters, strong currents and unpredictable conditions.

Grobler has called Kempton Park home since moving from Durban at the age of nine in 1984.

“I married my best friend and biggest supporter, Morne, in 1998, and we have a daughter, Mia. We live in Allen Grove,” she said.

She attended Laerskool Impala and Kempton Park High School and now works as an IT specialist for a logistics company.

“Kempton Park is where my heart is,” she said, adding, “I always enjoyed swimming, but I would never have called myself a proper swimmer. After completing the Robben Island crossing, I think I have finally earned the right to call myself one!”

Helen Grobler completed the crossing in 3 hours and 29 minutes, covering 7.5 km. Photo:Supplied.

For Grobler, a two-time cancer survivor, the challenge was about more than swimming.

“The thought of swimming from Robben Island to Blouberg scared me. It challenged me, and it seemed almost impossible. That was exactly what made it so appealing,” she said.

Inspired by David Goggins’ book Can’t Hurt Me, she wanted to push herself completely out of her comfort zone.

Helen Grobler completed the crossing in 3 hours and 29 minutes, covering 7.5 km. Photo: Supplied.

“I am a two-time cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with thyroid cancer at 40 and breast cancer at 47. Going through cancer changes how you look at life. I cherish every sunrise and sunset, and I don’t want fear to stop me from experiencing what life has to offer.”

Her original plan was to attempt the crossing in 2028. That changed in April 2026 when she attended an information evening held by Swimfast and met Coach Sue Young.

“I told her about my plan for 2028, and she looked at me and said, ‘Train with me, and you’ll do it by November 2026’.”



Grobler said there was absolutely no way she believed she could be ready that soon; however, by the end of that evening, she had made up her mind.

She joined the Swimfast Winter Squad.

She said training started on May 29. They trained every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 06:30 at St Stithians, where they used the outdoor pool.

Grobler said the focus was on improving their technique and getting used to swimming in cold water.

They also had a long swim once a month to build their endurance, and they swam right through winter.

She said training missed was training lost.

Her coaches, Sue Young, Sue Rider and Will Addison — all Robben Island veterans — taught her to manage the cold and the mental battles.

“What I appreciated most was how personally invested they were in us. During the long sessions, they sometimes got into the pool and swam alongside us, even in the middle of winter. The final confirmation came with almost no warning,” said Grobler.

“We only received confirmation of our swim date on October 10; there wasn’t much time to sit around wondering when it would happen. We had to be at Oceana at the V&A Waterfront by 07:00, with the swim starting at 08:00,” she said.

“Conditions were far from ideal, classified as choppy by Big Bay Events, with heavy mist. You couldn’t see Table Mountain, and you couldn’t even see Robben Island. It was quite something to stand there, knowing I was about to swim across that stretch of ocean when I couldn’t even see where I was going to start or where I was heading.

“The water temperature was 14°C. After months of cold-water training, it was time to put everything we had learnt into practice,” she added.

Grobler said the only sea life she encountered was jellyfish.

“One little sucker decided to leave its mark by burning my arm. I had heard stories of swimmers spotting dolphins during the crossing, but unfortunately, I wasn’t lucky enough to have that experience.”

On the boat were skipper Terrence and her husband, Morne.

She said they stopped every 30 minutes to feed, and the skipper checked that she was okay.

She said her husband would wave and give her a thumbs-up, letting her know she was doing great.

“Those little gestures meant so much to me. He even video-called my family and friends during the swim so they could see me out there in the water. Knowing that so many people were following my journey and cheering me on, even from far away, was incredibly special.”

“Touching the mainland at Blouberg brought tears. I cried. I hugged Morne, Bernadette and Wilna, and I remember feeling so humbled and so incredibly proud at the same time. There was relief, happiness and a sense of achievement that is difficult to put into words. More than anything, I felt alive.”

The crossing changed her perspective.

“I think the biggest change is that I now know, without a doubt, that I can do difficult things. You don’t have to start out believing that something is possible. Sometimes you have to be willing to try, put in the effort and trust yourself enough to see how far you can go,” she said.

Helen Grobler. Photo: Supplied.

The reaction from her community has been overwhelming.

“The love has been absolutely overwhelming. I have received so many messages, gifts and words of encouragement. What started as a personal challenge has become something I have been able to share with so many people.”

Her message to other women and residents who think they are too old or that something is impossible: “When you go to bed tonight, you have one less sunset left in your life.

“So, what are you going to do with your next sunrise? Don’t spend your life waiting for the perfect time, or believing that you are too old, too unfit or too inexperienced to try something new. I was 51 when I did this crossing. I have been through cancer twice, and I know that life doesn’t always go according to plan.

But I also know how precious it is. Don’t just exist. Live. Try something that scares you a little. You might surprise yourself.”



Grobler is not done yet.

In February 2027, she will swim the Midmar 8 Mile to raise funds for PinkDrive, a cause close to her heart as a breast cancer survivor.

“If I can use my swimming to raise awareness and help others, then that makes every kilometre even more worthwhile. The Robben Island crossing has taught me that we are capable of far more than we sometimes believe.”

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