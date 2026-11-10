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Parys gymnast represents SA at Junior World Championships in China

A Free State double mini trampoline competitor has departed for Nanjing to test his skills against the world’s best young gymnasts.

2 hours ago
Liezl Scheepers 1 minute read
Gerhardt van Niekerk. Photo: Supplied

Parys gymnast Gerhardt van Niekerk is presenting South Africa at the Junior World Championships in China.

Gerhardt departed for Nanjing on Sunday (November 8).

He will compete in the Double Mini Trampoline (DMT) discipline, with his first qualifying round scheduled for November 13.

The South African team began training in the official competition hall today (November 10), giving the gymnasts an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the venue.

This achievement is the result of countless hours of dedication, discipline and hard work.

Gerhardt has worked tirelessly alongside his coaches, Star Mapeka and Thato Machobane, at Parys 20 FOUR 7 Trampoline Club to prepare for this prestigious international event.

His passion for the sport extends beyond his own achievements, as he also plays a role in helping develop and inspire the club’s younger gymnasts.

Gerhardt is part of the coaching team at Parys 20 FOUR 7 trampoline club, where he coaches the Foundation Gymnastics group.

His mother, Charmain van Niekerk, who is the owner of Parys 20 FOUR 7 Trampoline Club, is incredibly proud of his achievement and the commitment he has shown throughout his gymnastics journey.


Go out there and make South Africa proud, Gerhardt!

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2 hours ago
Liezl Scheepers 1 minute read

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Liezl Scheepers

Liezl Scheepers is editor of the Parys Gazette, a local community newspaper distributed in the towns of Parys, Vredefort and Viljoenskroon. As an experienced community journalist in all fields for the past 30 years, she has a passion for her community, and has been actively involved in several community outreach projects as part of Parys Gazette's team.

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