Parys gymnast represents SA at Junior World Championships in China

Parys gymnast Gerhardt van Niekerk is presenting South Africa at the Junior World Championships in China.

Gerhardt departed for Nanjing on Sunday (November 8).

He will compete in the Double Mini Trampoline (DMT) discipline, with his first qualifying round scheduled for November 13.

The South African team began training in the official competition hall today (November 10), giving the gymnasts an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the venue.

This achievement is the result of countless hours of dedication, discipline and hard work.

Gerhardt has worked tirelessly alongside his coaches, Star Mapeka and Thato Machobane, at Parys 20 FOUR 7 Trampoline Club to prepare for this prestigious international event.

His passion for the sport extends beyond his own achievements, as he also plays a role in helping develop and inspire the club’s younger gymnasts.

Gerhardt is part of the coaching team at Parys 20 FOUR 7 trampoline club, where he coaches the Foundation Gymnastics group.

His mother, Charmain van Niekerk, who is the owner of Parys 20 FOUR 7 Trampoline Club, is incredibly proud of his achievement and the commitment he has shown throughout his gymnastics journey.



Go out there and make South Africa proud, Gerhardt!

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.