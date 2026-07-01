A look back at BOP through the years

For years, Best of Pretoria has been the ultimate guide to Pretoria – from beloved eateries and independent retailers to trusted medical practices and committed non-profit organisations – a highly visible badge of community endorsement that speaks directly to locals.

Last year saw the introduction of the nomination phase, allowing readers to pinpoint the places and faces that matter most to them. This meant that only businesses and services that were nominated could stand a chance to win and this winning formula has been retained in 2026.

The introduction of the medical category has become one of our most popular categories.

In 2023, we celebrated a decade of the Best of Pretoria Readers’ Choice Awards. We asked Pretoria’s residents, our readers, to vote for their favourites and they did not disappoint.

https://www.citizen.co.za/rekord/news-headlines/local-news/2023/10/25/best-of-pretoria-celebrates-10-years-of-excellence

Over the years, Rekord has also presented several prizes to those who cast their vote in the competition.

Not only did the winners of the awards get bragging rights but those who voted walked away with vouchers and gift bags to the value of thousands of rands each week during the voting period.

https://www.citizen.co.za/rekord/news-headlines/2023/08/04/local-wins-big-in-best-of-pretoria-vote

Anyone voting in this year’s competition can look forward to standing a chance at winning their share of some amazing prizes, so don’t miss out!

https://www.citizen.co.za/rekord/news-headlines/2019/10/22/gallery-highlights-7th-annual-best-pretoria-awards/



https://www.citizen.co.za/rekord/news-headlines/local-news/2022/11/02/best-of-pretoria-humanity-in-business-local-entrepreneurs-speak-on-striving-during-challenging-times/



https://www.citizen.co.za/rekord/news-headlines/2019/11/17/readers-choice-award-best-pretoria/



What are you waiting for? Cast your vote today before voting closes on August 7. Visit https://www.bestofsouthafrica.co.za/pretoria/ to vote.

Don’t forget to follow the Best of Pretoria Readers’ Choice Awards on social media for all the latest news, updates, prize info, and more. Follow us on Facebook (BestofPretoria), X (@BestofPretoria), and Instagram (bestofpretoria)

Do you have more information about the story?

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