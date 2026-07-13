Best of Pretoria: Two amazing prizes for voters still up for grabs

Cynthia (Cindy) Eugenio became the first winner for 2026, walking away with a luxurious 2-night weekend getaway for two at Irene Country Hotel to the value of R11 500.

Voting is still open until August 7, and voters still stand a chance to win!

The remaining prizes for this year’s competition include:

SPAR – A R5 000 grocery boost plus an air fryer is basically the ultimate dream team: delicious food, crispy chips, and less time in the kitchen. With food prices increasing, this hamper can bring some relief and plenty of happy family dinners.

And let’s be honest… Imagine all the air-fried snacks, golden roast chicken and guilt-free treats coming out of that beauty!

This prize can only bring big smiles, full tummies, and seriously good vibes to your home.

https://www.spar.co.za

Chameleon Bush Lodge – Two midweek (Sunday from 13:00 until Friday at 10:00) 2-night stays for two people at Chameleon Bush Lodge (total value R3 650 – R7 300 per stay).

A colourful bush escape at Chameleon Bush Lodge, owner-managed and 45km north of Pretoria on the N1 Highway.

Offering two midweek 2-night stays for two people each, including a conservation fee into the Dinokeng Reserve with your own vehicle.

Enjoy bright, cheerful chalets set against the earthy tones of the bush.

Stroll through impeccably planned grounds with impressive yellow and orange aloes in bloom that attract bees and birds, and admire the owner Chris Pieterse’s mature collection of aloes and thorn trees.

This prize delivers colourful surroundings, peaceful bush tranquillity, and two unforgettable midweek getaways for relaxing, exploring the Game Reserve, and making lasting memories.

Terms & Conditions Apply.

See here: https://www.chameleonbushlodge.co.za

You don’t want to miss out on these amazing prizes!

Here’s how you can cast your vote and stand a chance to win:

Visit www.bestofsouthafrica.co.za/pretoria

– Select your categories and vote.

– You must vote in at least nine categories and opt in to the competition to stand a chance to win.

– Keep an eye on our social media platforms for the prize announcements. Winners will be announced throughout the voting period.

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