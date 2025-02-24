Congolese man linked to Zanzou case appears in court

A Congolese man linked to the shocking ZanZou appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Monday, facing multiple charges.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said the 41-year-old Congolese national appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court to face eight counts of compelled sexual assault and six counts of assault with grievous bodily harm.

He said the charges emanate from two case dockets opened against the accused.

“It is alleged that in April 2022, the accused assaulted the two victims in the matter. In a separate incident in January 2023, it is alleged the accused compelled four male persons to perform sexual acts on themselves.”

Mahanjana said this was discovered when videos surfaced on social media, which resulted in six complainants opening cases against the accused.

He said the matter was postponed to March 03, 2025, for bail information.

“Investigations are ongoing, and more charges might be added.”

The highly graphic videos depicting severe human rights violations have gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and prompting police to intensify efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

According to police, the incident happened in January 2023.

In the videos, the men are forced to perform lewd sexual acts on themselves using their hands and objects. In another instance, a grey cloth is placed over their heads before they are drenched in water – a torture technique known as waterboarding.

A man is seen stabbing the men in the buttocks in one of the videos. “Don’t move, you think we’re playing here. You’re going to die,” the torturer is heard saying.

