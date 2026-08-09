Multi-vehicle crash leaves four critically injured on Wallmansthal Road

Four people were critically injured, and five others sustained minor to moderate injuries following a serious multi-vehicle collision involving two heavy motor vehicles and a minibus taxi on Wallmansthal Road on Friday, August 7.

Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) responders and practitioners were dispatched to the scene, where they found members of the CPF and several private ambulance services already assisting those involved in the crash.

A total of nine patients were assessed by emergency medical personnel, with four found to have sustained critical injuries.

Due to the number of patients and the severity of their injuries, multiple emergency medical services worked together to triage, treat and stabilise those involved.

PVES spokesperson Etienne Van Rooyen said the incident required a co-ordinated response from several emergency services to ensure the patients received urgent medical attention.

Four people sustained critical injuries and five others were hurt.

Image: PVES

“Due to the number and severity of the injuries, multiple emergency medical services worked together to triage, treat and stabilise the patients,” said Van Rooyen.

Emergency medical personnel established intravenous access where necessary and administered emergency medication and other life-saving interventions to patients requiring critical care.

Once stabilised, the injured patients were transported by various ambulance services to government hospitals for further emergency treatment and definitive medical care.

Van Rooyen said the cooperation between the different services was crucial in managing the incident and ensuring that patients were transported as quickly and safely as possible.

The response involved Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, Pro Med Emergency Medical Services, APA, Medi Edge Emergency Medical Services, Tshwane Fire, Best Care Emergency Medical Service, PVES responders and CPF members.

The incident highlights the importance of co-ordinated emergency responses during serious road crashes, particularly where multiple patients require urgent treatment and transportation.

ALSO READ: Stolen vehicle and suspected gold found in Centurion

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel