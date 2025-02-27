Operation Shanela nets 350 in Laudium and Pretoria West

Liquor establishments were shut down and drug dealers nabbed as the SAPS arrested 350 suspects for various offences during Operation Shanela in Laudium and Pretoria West on February 26.

The multidisciplinary operation took place under the leadership of Major-General Samuel Thine, district commissioner of Tshwane.

The focus was on key priorities, such as removing unlicensed firearms, arresting wanted suspects, and enforcing liquor licence compliance.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said detective teams were responsible for nearly 300 of the arrests made on Wednesday night.

“Dedicated Tshwane detectives started with the first phase of the operation during the night, leading to the arrest of 295 individuals.

People were arrested for serious offences, including 78 arrests for gender-based violence (GBV), 41 arrests for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), murder (6), attempted murder (3), armed robbery (3) and rape (4),” Van Dyk said.

A roadblock was set up in Pretoria West, and two operational teams deployed in the policing areas, which led to the arrests of 46 undocumented immigrants. They were detained and are currently awaiting legal processing for deportation, while seven people were arrested and fined for employing illegal immigrants.

One suspect was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs, three bags containing Nyaope having been found in his possession.

The operation involved:

– Searching of 862 individuals and 572 vehicles.

– Issuing of 222 Aarto infringement notices by traffic officials, amounting to R98 350.

– Discontinuation of seven vehicles for non-compliance with the Road Traffic Act.

– Searching and patrolling 26 identified premises and crime hotspots.

– Inspection of 14 liquor establishments, of which 2 were subsequently shut down for non-compliance with the Liquor Act, and confiscation of alcohol.

Thine thanked the officers involved for their contributions to the operation.

