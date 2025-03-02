Akasia CPF to vet new recruits to improve community safety

The Akasia Community Policing Forum (CPF) is expected to start vetting residents who have applied to join it to actively contribute to the safety and security of the precinct.

The precinct covers Heatherdale, Clarina, Eldorette, Amandasig, Chantelle, Karenpark and The Orchards in the north of Pretoria.

Vetting will contribute to ensuring that only trustworthy individuals are involved in CPF operations and will be on March 8, 18, and 22 from 09:00 to 14:00.

According to Akasia CPF spokesperson Lerato Makwe, vetting involves a background check to confirm that applicants do not have a criminal record, particularly for serious offences.

He said the applicants were interviewed to ensure they aligned with the CPF’s values and objectives and their references were verified.

Makwe said the importance of this process was building trust and maintaining the integrity of the CPF.

“By vetting members, we ensure that only responsible individuals are part of the team.

“This fosters trust among residents, knowing that those involved in community patrols and security operations are committed to the safety of Sector 2,” said Makwe.

For those who may not pass the vetting process or prefer not to be vetted, there are still many ways to contribute to community safety.

Non-vetted residents can assist by reporting suspicious activities, organising events, and participating in neighbourhood watches or safety workshops.

“We are deeply grateful for the commitment local businesses have shown to our community safety.

“Their contributions have made the vetting sessions more efficient and effective,” said Makwe.

Makwe said the CPF has been actively addressing common crimes in Sector 2, such as housebreaking and theft, which often occur in poorly lit areas.

“By collaborating with police and TMPD, members conduct regular patrols and identify high-risk zones to reduce crime.”

Residents who wish to join the CPF or seek information about the vetting process can contact CPF deputy chairperson Eric Tseane on 076 073 6103.

Residents are encouraged to bring their identity document and proof of address to apply.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!