Police intensify crime crackdown across Tshwane Metro policing areas

More than 50 allegedly undocumented immigrants were arrested during a multidisciplinary Operation Shanela 2 conducted in the Pretoria central and Pretoria West policing areas on July 9.

The operation, led by Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, brought together SAPS, traffic officials, and other law enforcement partners as part of the province’s ongoing high-density crime prevention initiatives.

SAP’S Tshwane spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the operation targeted illegal immigration, criminal activity, and road safety enforcement across the affected policing precincts.

He added that several vehicles were also removed from the roads during the operation after officials identified various offences.

“Nine vehicles were also impounded for road safety while another vehicle was impounded for engine tampering during the same operation in Tshwane,” shared Van Dyk.

In addition to the arrests and vehicle impoundments, detectives executed warrants for suspects wanted in connection with various offences during overnight operations.

“During overnight operations, detectives also arrested 971 wanted suspects for various crimes. This includes 186 suspects for crimes against women and children,” explained Van Dyk.

Traffic enforcement also formed part of the operation, with officers issuing fines for a range of road traffic infringements.

“Traffic officers also issued fines amounting to R34 700 for various traffic violations,” added Van Dyk.

According to Van Dyk, the operation formed part of the Gauteng provincial Operation Shanela 2 programme, which continues to be rolled out across districts to address crime, enforce immigration legislation and improve safety in communities.

“The operation was conducted to strengthen efforts aimed at addressing illegal immigration and other criminal activities across the province and to complement ongoing law enforcement,” Van Dyk expressed.

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