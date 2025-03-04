Corruption and dilapidated facilities overrun Waltloo licensing centre

Clients of a dilapidated licensing centre are calling on the Tshwane metro and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to intervene as allegations of corruption at Waltloo Drivers Licensing and Testing Centre resurface.

According to clients, the facility is riddled with dirty ablution areas and alleged corruption.

The facility services areas such as Mamelodi, Nellmapius, Silverton, Meyerspark, Equestria, The Willows, Val de Grace, and Brummeria.

The state of this facility is described as shocking with intervention needed urgently.

Rekord visited the facility and found the following at the site:

-The ladies’ restrooms were securely locked with chains, whilst the broken windows attest to the centre’s decrepit state.

-The men’s toilets, however, paint a particularly grim picture, with overflowing faecal matter, blocked toilets and rampant filth making them wholly unfit for use.

-Signages are broken.

-Toilets have broken windows and doors.

The centre represents the sorry state of many government facilities, with overgrown grass, dilapidated signages, leaking pipes and unsanitary toilets indicative of its neglect.

Apart from the terrible state of the facility, corruption is also compounding the issues. As you navigate this crumbling facility, your first encounter is not with security personnel but rather with individuals dubbed as “runners”, capitalising on the desperation of patrons seeking to expedite their services.

The Silverton police recently sounded the alarm, urging residents to avoid paying these unauthorised individuals.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the facility is cashless and paying money to runners to get make your process and services quicker is prohibited.

Van Dyk said the Silverton police have registered cases regarding these types of scams and that they are under investigation.

“We still have fraudulent cases reported at Waltloo Testing grounds. Residents must note that it is a cashless facility.”

He said residents are advised not to pay a person outside the pay points in any case.

“The scams are being looked into and it is believed that unsuspecting residents pay those supposed runners who suddenly disappear with their money.”

Van Dyk added that police can also charge you with corruption if you pay these runners outside in the parking area.

He advised residents not to carry cash or entertain those alleged scammers.

“Never pay cash to anyone you do not know and trust.”

A motorist Shane Ndlovu said the Waltloo Drivers Licensing and Testing Centre is a prime example of failed public services, plagued by crumbling facilities, poor service, and alleged corruption.

“This centre serves as a stark reminder of the struggles that Tshwane residents face when trying to access essential services, especially in government facilities. [They] are often hindered by a lack of efficiency, corruption and transparency in government institutions.”

Ndlovu said the inconsistent, unreliable, and seemingly inefficient provision of services at the site suggests a systemic failure and indicates a need for urgent reform to restore faith in this essential public service.

Another patron, Ilse Ferreira, who visited the facility said she felt uncomfortable the moment she stepped out of her car.

“I felt uncomfortable as we were accosted the moment we got out of our car. There were no signs directing the public to where they needed to go.

“Four men surrounded us (very friendly) and “helped” us with what we needed to bring with us for what we needed to do.”

Ferreira said on her second visit to the site this happened again.

“The kind gentleman asked if I had certain forms and I said no. Then he took me to the gate where he instructed the lady to give me two forms, and asked for R50. I said no thanks. Their explanation was that the office had run out of forms but I could get them there.”

She said she drove away and reported this to the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD).

“The response from the TMPD was that I had entertained strangers on their premises. They knew very well that this was happening but failed to protect the public entering the premises.”

The widespread grievances of motorists and residents point to a deeply flawed and potentially corrupt government service.

Regarding the issues of corruption and runners at the site, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said they deal with these kinds of activities regularly and have made arrests to curb these.

“We expect management representatives at the DLTC to ensure that unauthorised activities do not take place on facilities under their management and control,” Zwane said.

Rekord contacted the municipality regarding the state of the facility and the allegations of corruption, however, the municipality responded only to the corruption allegations.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the process of cutting the grass and pruning of trees is ongoing currently and that this was delayed by persistent downpours experienced recently throughout the city.

Mashigo said the city has sting operation plans which will be executed by officers from the TMPD.

“At this stage, the plans cannot be shared with the public. We also urge our members of the public to refrain from seeking service from unknown persons not posted at designated client service desks inside the offices,” said Mashigo.

He added all services rendered at all their facilities are in-house, never performed remotely and 100% cashless.

He said they are treating the allegations of corruption as serious. “We will continue to work with all law enforcement agencies to curb the scourge and the law should take its course to ensure transgressors do not get away with impunity.”

Mashigo said the TMPD as custodians of this function is currently reviewing their security deployment strategy to apply modern responsive interventions supported by technology and other means.

He urged the public to remain vigilant at all times and exercise a sense of responsibility when visiting service delivery points.

“Residents must report any such incidents to the security officers deployed at the facilities and the SAPS accordingly for further handling.”

