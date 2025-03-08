NPO in Centurion is a sanctuary of hope for many

A non-profit organisation located in Mnandi, Centurion, continues to transform lives through compassion, resilience, and unwavering commitment.

Moeggesukkel is a sanctuary for those who have hit rock bottom and offers shelter, nourishment, rehabilitation, and employment opportunities to individuals yearning for a second chance.

The NPO thrives on the love and contributions of the community and proves that the power of collective humanity can create lasting change.

The heart behind Moeggesukkel is Jacques Papenfus, whose life story is as inspiring as the work he does.

Papenfus was orphaned at the age of nine after his parents tragically passed away in a car accident.

He grew up grappling with the loss and the weight of his circumstances.

After moving from Harrismith in the Free State to Rooihuiskraal, he began his journey of resilience.

As a young man, Papenfus struggled with drug addiction, often using the pain of losing his parents as a justification for his choices.

However, his life took a transformative turn when he decided to channel his struggles into hope for others.

“Today, here I am, and I am glad to say that I use my story as motivation and inspiration to help others because I know how it feels to wish that someone could help,” he said.

His journey towards helping others began in 2003 when he and his best friend, Lucas Mphuti, encountered two homeless people in the Pretoria CBD.

They shared the little food they had that day, and the simple act of kindness sparked something extraordinary.

The two friends began helping more people, eventually supporting a group of individuals with food twice a week.

From those small beginnings, Moeggesukkel grew into a beacon of hope for many.

Today, the organisation provides shelter to over 70 residents from all walks of life, including former drug addicts, the homeless, and elderly individuals abandoned by their families.

Beyond a roof over their heads, these people are offered opportunities to rebuild their lives.

Moeggesukkel also extends its reach by distributing food packages to around 200 people in need.

These packages, containing veggie meat and blitz shakes developed by nutritionists, ensure nourishment and sustenance for those facing hunger.

Skills development is also a cornerstone of the organisation’s rehabilitation efforts.

Residents gain valuable experience through Moeggesukkel’s second-hand clothing department and bed factory in Lyttelton, where they craft beds and couches.

For the elderly who are less suited to those environments, a new dog shelter and chicken farm are in the works, and they hope to offer alternative opportunities to learn and work.

One of the many lives touched by Moeggesukkel’s work is that of 30-year-old Bongi Masheni from Mpumalanga.

Masheni shared her story of navigating unemployment and the immense pressure to provide for her daughter.

She said she made the decision to leave her home town in search of a better future.

“I was guided by a dream of a welcoming place for me and my daughter. I did research on the place, and that is how I discovered Moeggesukkel online.”

Despite her fears, Masheni travelled to Centurion with hope in her heart.

“When I arrived here, I explained my situation to the house father, who then spoke to Papenfus. They took me in like their own and even helped put my daughter in school,” she said.

She said that for the first time, she and her daughter felt the warmth of belonging and being embraced by a family that saw their worth.

Every person at Moeggesukkel has a story to tell, and the common thread is one of transformation and second chances.

Papenfus believes that helping others allows people to forgive themselves and grow from their mistakes.

He emphasised the importance of creating hope where there seems to be none, which is a mission that has driven him for the past 23 years.

“I have been doing this for 23 years. The first 10 years were just about helping those in need by providing them with things like food.

“The next 10 years allowed us to establish the organisation in Erasmia, and now we’ve been here in Mnandi for three years,” he added.

His journey has not been without its challenges.

He shared that there were times when support was scarce, and yet he and his team remained focused and ensured that everyone at Moeggesukkel was cared for.

“Through the support of thousands of people and volunteers over the years, Moeggesukkel has been able to make a significant difference in the lives of others.”

He hopes the community’s generosity will continue to sustain the organisation’s mission and enable them to touch even more lives in the years to come.

