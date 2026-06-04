Steady progress reported on New Lusaka Clinic project

The Tshwane metro’s Section 79 Committee for Health is satisfied with the progress of the New Lusaka Clinic.

Chairperson Peggy de Bruin and other officials conducted an unannounced follow-up oversight visit to the clinic’s construction site on Tuesday.

The oversight visit was to assess the progress of the project and monitor developments since the previous inspection.

De Bruin said the visit formed part of the committee’s ongoing oversight responsibility to ensure that critical healthcare infrastructure projects are implemented efficiently and in accordance with expected standards, with a focus on improving access to quality healthcare services for residents.

She noted with satisfaction that construction work is progressing steadily, with significant milestones having been reached across key sections of the facility.

“The project team continues to make substantial progress on both the Mother and Child Healthcare Section and the Chronic Care Section,” said De Bruin.

Notable progress has been made in the Chronic Care Section, including the completion of ceiling installation and wall construction, and the installation of windows and fire extinguishers in designated areas to enhance safety compliance.

De Bruin said the progress has also been recorded on critical external support infrastructure necessary for the operational readiness of the facility.

“This includes the completion of the fire storage tank, ongoing work on the oxidation pond, and the preparatory works currently underway for the installation of domestic and water storage tanks at the rear of the facility,” she said.

She said one of the primary challenges currently affecting the project is the water pond issue, which remains under active assessment and is being addressed by the relevant technical teams to minimise delays.

The following work remains outstanding before the project can be considered complete: paving the parking area, tiling and installation of furniture and final fittings.

De Bruin commended the security personnel on site for ensuring the safeguarding of construction materials and the facility itself.

“The progress made is encouraging and demonstrates a strong commitment to delivering much-needed healthcare infrastructure to the community,” she said.

“While there are still some outstanding challenges and final works to be completed, the steady pace of construction is a positive indication that the project is moving in the right direction.”

The committee remains committed to conducting regular oversight visits to monitor progress and ensure the successful completion of this important healthcare facility, which will significantly strengthen healthcare service delivery for the surrounding communities.

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