Free entry to zoos, parks during National Gardens Week

Nature enthusiasts are invited to commemorate National Gardens Week with free access to all national botanical and zoological gardens this month.

The South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) is running the offer from March 10-16.

This year’s National Gardens Week theme is “Grow Your Joy”, an invite to reconnect with nature to help soothe the daily struggles of work, finances and other daily pressures.

South Africa is home to 10 national botanical gardens and 44 zoological parks across nine provinces and is home to over 95 000 unique species.

Tshwane’s own National Zoological Garden of South Africa is the largest in the country with over 600 000 annual visitors and a total walkway length of 6km.

The 85-hectare zoo in Daspoort houses 3 117 specimens. Sanbi CEO Shonisani Munzhedzi says these animals however face challenges.

“The National Zoological Garden in Pretoria and Mokopane Biodiversity Centre in Limpopo play a crucial role in conservation, offering visitors a chance to learn about South Africa’s great animal diversity.

Currently, 15% of the species housed at the zoo are classified as threatened due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. These spaces not only protect endangered species but also serve as living classrooms where visitors can understand the importance of conservation and the delicate balance of biodiversity,” Munzhedzi says.

“For many, they provide a rare opportunity to experience wildlife up close, fostering a deeper appreciation for the natural world and making nature and conservation more accessible to all. More than ever, we need to celebrate and protect these spaces, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience the happiness and well-being that nature so freely offers.”

National Garden Week offers something for everyone. Families and children can enjoy interactive activities designed to inspire a love for nature, while health and wellness enthusiasts will benefit from the fresh air, mindfulness, and gentle exercise that comes with spending time outdoors.

Nature lovers and photographers will find opportunities to capture rare plants, scenic landscapes, and wildlife, and community groups and educators can explore the gardens as outdoor classrooms filled with valuable learning experiences.

For those passionate about conservation, it’s an ideal time to connect with environmental efforts and learn how to make a meaningful impact on preserving our natural heritage.

This year, visitors can look forward to a range of activities, including daily garden tours, plant sales at various nurseries, educational programmes, park runs, yoga sessions, gardening techniques and demonstrations, and an Art in the Park event.

“Whether you’re walking through one of our gardens or participating in one of the many activities, National Gardens Week is a chance to grow your joy and embrace the healing power of nature,” said Nontsikelelo Mpulo, Director of Marketing Communications and Commercialisation at Sanbi.

For a full list of activities happening across SANBI’s gardens during National Gardens Week, visit: https://www.sanbi.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/National-Garden-Week-Garden-list-of-activities_.pdf

