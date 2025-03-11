Heartfelt tributes pour in to honour late Centurion business leader and friend

The Centurion community mourns the loss of Johan Labuschagne, whom many referred to simply as Lappies, following his unexpected passing on March 4.

Lappies was the Chairman of the Centurion Business Forum, and those close to him say his dedication and passion shaped the organisation and the broader business landscape in Centurion.

His loved ones have described him as someone special and always ready to uplift those around him with his wisdom, kindness, and unwavering support.

While his friends and family prepare to say their final goodbyes on March 15, those close to him have begun to reflect on the profound impact he had on their lives.

Manager of the Centurion Palliative and Care Centre Dorothy Wye expressed her deep sadness regarding Lappies’ passing.

“We have lost a true leader, mentor, and friend. Lappies was a man of deep integrity, warmth, and generosity, known for his ability to connect with people and inspire growth.”

She reflected on their journey and shared some of her fondest memories with him.

“I remember meeting him a while back at one of our networking events,” she said.

She described him as a friend and a leader in the business world who would assist anyone with advice or support, whether it be financial, business knowledge or personal problems.

Wye recalled how friendly he always was and the big smile he had.

“As my accountant made sure my business books were up to date and during my late partner’s illness, Lappies was always in contact and praying for us.”

She remembered Lappies for his knowledge, jovial laughs, sincerity, and being a giant with a small heart. “I will always remember his laughter and voice with the respectful way he spoke to all.”

“He was a great man, a professional, and a respected leader who is now in his forever home.”

Marna Roets, the former Vice Chairperson of the Centurion Business Forum, shared her thoughts on their relationship.

“He was more than just a colleague; he was a true friend, mentor, and a constant source of strength,” said Roets.

During her tenure alongside him from 2016 to 2023, she witnessed Lappies’ unwavering commitment to the business community.

“He led with passion, integrity, and a genuine desire to uplift those around him.”

Roets added that he wasn’t just someone who balanced numbers but someone who also balanced lives.

“Lappies was someone who was always there, no matter the time or circumstances.

During some of the most difficult times in my life, he was the one who made sure I got up every morning, offering his unwavering support and friendship.”

She recalled how his calls would always begin with “Liefste M” (Dearest M), a small but meaningful gesture that showed how much he cared.

She noted that his ability to remember small things like a sunflower in every message demonstrated his thoughtfulness and care for those around him.

“One of my fondest memories is how he never failed to include a sunflower in every message or email he sent me, simply because he knew it was one of my favourite flowers.

“Eight years ago, he promised my late husband that he would take care of me, and he truly honoured that promise ever since,” said Roets.

Roets expressed how Lappies’ passing is a heartbreaking loss.

“This is a great loss, but I take comfort in knowing that his legacy, kindness, wisdom, and unwavering support will live on in the lives of so many people he touched.”

Dr Elsabé Conradie, a close friend of Lappies, shared how shocked she was about his sudden passing.

“Discovering him on March 4 was a total shock. He was healthy and visited the gym regularly,” she said.

She recalled some of their shared moments of joy together.

“No weekend passed by without a braai, often just the two of us.

“Lappies loved ice cream, and his favourite holiday destination was Wilderness, where we would spend hours enjoying ice cream on the beach.

Conradie emphasised that his sudden passing leaves a giant gap in many people’s lives.

“I believe that God had better plans for him. May he continue to rest in peace.”

