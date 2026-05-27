DStv offers the lowest-priced decoders ever ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Fans of the beautiful game can get an HD Single View decoder for as little as R299 to support Bafana Bafana in the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

With Bafana Bafana set to return to the FIFA World Cup™ stage and Africa preparing for its strongest-ever representation at the tournament. DStv is lowering the price of its entry-level decoders to make it easier than ever for more South African households to be part of the action.

The HD Single View decoder is available as a standalone at R299 (a saving of R200 on current pricing), or for R499 including installation (a saving of R300).

There is also a R199 p/m contract deal that includes a HD Single View decoder, plus delivery and installation, and a 24-month DStv Access subscription. It’s the perfect fit for football fanatics who want the convenience of watching the game at home, every goal broadcast live and available in an instant, via satellite.



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DStv Access includes two ways to watch: via decoder and via the Stream mobile app on any device. Customers don’t have to wait until the FIFA World Cup 2026™ begins to start enjoying the entertainment. Tune in for new reality series Mama’s Boy on Mzansi Wethu channel 163, hosted by comedian and podcaster Tsitsi Chiumya, and the return of Moja 99 faves Sizok’thola and Suxoka on channel 158. On Bravo channel 124, get ready for another steamy season of Below Deck Mediterranean, Oba Femi in action on WWE’s 24-hour channel 128, and Baby Lemmings on Cartoonito channel 302 for the kids.



The R299 and R499 HD decoder specials are available online at www.dstv.com and at retailers, while the R199 p/m deal is exclusively available from DStv walk-in centres, DStv agencies and installers.