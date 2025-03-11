Blaze in Salvokop destroys eight shacks

Tshwane firefighters swiftly responded to a massive fire in Salvokop on Monday morning, destroying eight shacks but preventing further devastation by saving nearby homes from the fast-spreading blaze.

According to the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni, they responded to the fire on Monday morning in 5th Avenue in Salvokop, in Pretoria.

“The multiple-shack fire was reported to the Emergency Communication Centre at about 11:02. The centre immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Central Fire Station, Erasmuskloof Fire Station and Hatfield Fire Station to the scene.

“These included two fire trucks, a water tanker, a video unit and a district commander’s unit.”

He said about eight shacks burned down and about 13 people were affected by the fire.

“The swift actions of the firefighters in extinguishing the fire that was spreading quickly saved numerous other nearby exposed shacks and houses in the area from being destroyed by the fire. The fire was completely extinguished at about 13:11.”

Mnguni furthermore added that the Tshwane Emergency Services Department’s Disaster Risk Management officials worked in collaboration with other departments and various stakeholders, such as non-governmental organisations and private entities to help those that were affected by the fire.

“They have offered basic essential items such as food, some clothing and alternative shelter to the affected people. “Gauteng Emergency Medical Services and the South African Police Service were on the scene to assist with incident management. One patient was treated on-site for a minor burn injury on his hand.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, Mnguni urged members of the public to be cautious to ensure the safety and well-being of people, animals and property by observing the following precautionary measures:

• If there is any fire danger to dwellings, such as shacks or houses, or vegetation or veld fires, call the toll-free number 107 for emergencies.

• Burning charcoal produces large amounts of carbon monoxide, so do not leave this in the house when sleeping.

• Never use fuels that are not designed for your heating unit.

• Never leave children unattended near a burning candle or fire.

• Make sure that all candles are placed in safe candleholders.

• Never connect electricity illegally.

• Never overload electrical plugs.

• Do not leave paraffin stoves unattended.

• Extinguish paraffin fires with sand or a fire extinguisher.

“We further call on residents to be vigilant and to please immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400. “When reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are, give the correct address, and give your correct contact number to allow the operator to phone you back should they require to do so,” he said.

