Death toll in horrific R21 bus accident climbs to 16

Emergency services are still on the R21 following a bus accident that killed 16, injured dozens, and trapped several.

The death toll in horrific R21 bus accident has climbed to 16. Photo: Supplied

Emergency services are actively working at the scene of a devastating bus accident on the R21, where 16 people have lost their lives, dozens have been injured, and several others remain entrapped.

According to sources on the scene, the accident happened at around 06:45 on Tuesday morning. Paramedics are still attending to passenger who are entrapped under and in the bus. The cause of the accident is now yet known and will form part of a police investigation.

Scores of injured passengers have been transported to various hospitals in the area and in Pretoria for treatment.

According to a report by eNCA the number of injured is currently at 45.

Vision Tactical posted on X that the accident impacted traffic towards the airport.

“The lane heading to the airport is currently closed, and emergency services are attending to multiple patients. Motorists should expect major delays and consider alternative routes where possible. Please drive cautiously and allow extra travel time.”

Motorists are still advised to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.

*This is a developing story*

