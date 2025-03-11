Death toll in horrific R21 bus accident climbs to 16
Emergency services are still on the R21 following a bus accident that killed 16, injured dozens, and trapped several.
Scores of injured passengers have been transported to various hospitals in the area and in Pretoria for treatment.
According to a report by eNCA the number of injured is currently at 45.
“The lane heading to the airport is currently closed, and emergency services are attending to multiple patients. Motorists should expect major delays and consider alternative routes where possible. Please drive cautiously and allow extra travel time.”
Motorists are still advised to avoid the area and to use alternative routes.
*This is a developing story*
