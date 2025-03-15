Rapid police response leads to recovery of hijacked vehicle

Police recovered a hijacked vehicle and seized unlicensed firearms and ammunition on March 14, following a chase.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said on Friday, a complainant arrived at the Temba SAPS offices to report a hijacking incident.

Van Dyk said police officers immediately issued a lookout in the precinct for the hijacked vehicle, focusing their search in the direction of Soshanguve.

According to van Dyk, “Crime Prevention members from Temba, who were patrolling Molefe Makinta Road in Dilopye, spotted the hijacked vehicle, a white Toyota Quest, along with the suspects’ vehicle used in the crime.”

The vehicle used to commission the crime was a white Audi A4.

Van Dyk said as police noticed the vehicles, the driver of the hijacked vehicle veered off the road and then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

“Officers swiftly pursued the Audi A4, which attempted to evade arrest by heading north at high speed. A chase ensued, and police successfully intercepted the fleeing vehicle.”

He said police arrested one of the suspects, while two fled.”

“The two suspects from the Audi managed to escape, but the driver was apprehended.”

He said police also searched the vehicle during the arrest, and officers recovered two unlicensed firearms, two magazines, and 14 rounds of ammunition.

“Further investigation at the scene revealed that the license plates affixed to the Audi were fraudulent and originally belonged to a Mercedes-Benz. The vehicle’s original registration plates were found in the boot.”

Van Dyk said the arrested suspects were detained at Temba SAPS, and the recovered firearms would undergo ballistic analysis to determine whether they were used in other criminal activities.

