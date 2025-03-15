Infant dies after car crashes into tree in Centurion

A one-year-old girl died after a vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire in Centurion, at the intersection of Saxby Avenue and the R101 on March 14.

Emer-G-Med medics Melinda Naude and Sinjin Grant-Smith were on the scene.

Naude said multiple children were injured after the accident occurred and were transported to Netcare Unitas Hospital, while other patients were sent to Kalafong Hospital.

Emergency services were unable to clarify if all those injured were in the vehicle before they sustained injuries.

According to another emergency service on the scene, “The car drove straight into a tree and burst into flames at around 17:15, on March 14.”

Emergency Service said on arrival their medics found three critically injured patients; a one-year-old, a five-year-old and a 15-year-old.

The service alleged that the driver did not sustain any injuries, while medics had worked to resuscitate two children.

“The two minors had CPR done on them and were transported to Unitas Hospital.”

It said on arrival at the hospital and after trying to resuscitate the infant multiple times he was later declared dead. The five-year-old and the 15-year-old remain in hospital.

Police had not responded by the time of publishing.

