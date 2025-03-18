Everything you need to know about the new April SASSA grant increases

As we approach April, many South Africans eagerly anticipate the upcoming SASSA grant increases.

These adjustments aim to provide beneficiaries with better financial support, and it’s important to stay informed about the changes.

Here are the grant increases:

Old age grant will increase from R2185 to R2315

War veterans grant will increase from R2205 to R2335

Disability grant will go up from R2185 to R2315

Foster care grant rises from R1180 to R1250

Care dependency grant will increase from R2185 to R2315

Child support grant will go up from R530 to R560

The grant-in-aid will increase from R530 to R560

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana last week said the number of social grant beneficiaries – excluding those receiving the SRD grant – is expected to rise to some 19 million in 2025/26 and 19.3 million in 2027/28 due to a growing population of older persons.

He said for 2025/26, social grants will be allocated some RR284.7 billion.

“As announced by the President in the State of the Nation Address, the SRD will be used as a basis for the introduction of a sustainable form of income support for unemployed people. “The future form and nature of the SRD will be informed by the outcome of the review of active labour market programmes. This is expected to be completed by September 2025. “The truth is that ours is one of the most comprehensive social safety nets among emerging economies. This reflects our commitment to addressing poverty and inequality, while keeping our spending sustainable,” he said.

In the Budget Review, National Treasury announced an R8.2 billion increase in the social grants budget over the medium term to address higher living costs.

A total of R35.2 billion has been allocated to maintain the current R370 monthly payment for SRD beneficiaries, including administration costs.

The Department of Social Development, responsible for managing social grants, has been allocated R422.3 billion for 2025/26, with projections to rise to R452.7 billion by 2027/28, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 4.5%.

“This funding supports poverty reduction through social grants, the provision of risk benefits through social insurance and the delivery of welfare services, development initiatives, empowerment programmes, gender equality initiatives and advocacy for children, women, youth, the elderly and individuals with disabilities.

“Social grant spending makes up 81 percent of the allocation for this function. At an average annual growth rate of 5.3 percent, social protection spending increases above inflation over the medium term; however, social grant reform and efficiency savings will be necessary to ensure the sustainability of the social security system,” the National Treasury said.

