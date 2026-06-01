Snow, flooding and icy temperatures on the way – here’s what Pretoria can expect

Pretoria residents should brace for a cold and unsettled week as a powerful cut-off low brings snow, flooding and icy temperatures to parts of South Africa from Wednesday.

While snow is not forecast for Pretoria, the capital is expected to feel the chill as temperatures drop.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that the system, expected to affect the country between June 3 and 4, will bring widespread cold, wet and windy conditions, particularly to the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and adjacent interior regions.

While snowfall is expected over parts of the Cape provinces, Pretoria and the rest of Gauteng are not among the areas currently forecast to receive snow.

According to SAWS, freezing levels are expected to drop low enough to support light snowfall over higher-lying terrain in the interior of the Eastern Cape, southern parts of the Northern Cape and the north-eastern high ground of the Western Cape.

Areas that could see snow include mountain regions around Barkly East, Rhodes, Lady Grey and Molteno in the Eastern Cape, as well as high-lying areas near Sutherland in the Northern Cape and mountain ranges around Ceres and the Hex River Valley in the Western Cape.

Forecasters expect a noticeable drop in temperatures from Wednesday, accompanied by cloudy skies, chilly winds and the possibility of scattered showers.

While no snowfall is forecast for Gauteng, residents can expect cold mornings and evenings as the icy air spreads inland.

SAWS has issued an Orange Level 5 warning for disruptive rainfall over parts of the Garden Route District in the Western Cape and areas along the coast and adjacent interior between Plettenberg Bay and East London. The warning highlights the risk of danger to life, rapidly flowing rivers and streams, road closures and significant flooding in vulnerable communities.

Strong winds and rough sea conditions are also expected along parts of the Western Cape coastline, creating hazardous conditions for small vessels and other marine activities.

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