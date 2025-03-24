Seven-year-old boy still fighting for his life after crocodile attack

Seven-year-old Johandré Blom is fighting for his life in the ICU after a crocodile attacked him near Brits on Friday, ripping off his arm while he was playing in shallow water.

His family urgently seeks support as he faces a long road to recovery.

Johandré and a friend played in shallow water during a family fishing trip at the Emanzini Fishing Resort at Roodekopjes Dam on Friday afternoon.

The boys were playing a few metres from where their fathers were fishing when a huge crocodile grabbed Johandé.

His friend Dylan screamed and tried to pull him away, and Johandré’s father, Corné, immediately jumped in to rescue him.

After being spun around by the crocodile, Corné managed to pull Johandré free, but his left arm was torn off.

The family rushed to Brits, where Johandré was stabilized before being airlifted to a hospital in Alberton.

He is in an induced coma and stable, though doctors are closely monitoring his condition.

According to a family friend who started the Back A Buddy Fund, Juan van der Merwe, there is still a long road ahead for his care and rehabilitation, and the medical bills are astronomical.

“All funds raised will be used to pay the hospital fees and future medical bills.”

Click here to help the family.

Also read: Man arrested for brutal assault on local singer’s father-in-law

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!