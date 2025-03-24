Man arrested for brutal assault on local singer’s father-in-law

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal assault of a 63-year-old Pretoria man, the father-in-law of a local singer, over the weekend.

In a Sunday Facebook post, the victim’s son-in-law, Christoph Kotzé, known as Afrikaans singer Appel, provided further details about the attack.

The victim, Deon Gouws, sustained severe injuries, including extensive facial bleeding that led to a large hematoma, along with bleeding beneath the skin’s surface, which poses a risk of infection.

He is currently receiving specialized treatment, with doctors closely monitoring his condition.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said upon being informed of the incident, the Station Commander of Sinoville, Colonel Witbooi, immediately assembled a highly skilled team of detectives under the leadership of the Detective Commander.

“Their primary objective was identifying, tracing, and apprehending the suspect.

“The investigation commenced with the collection of evidence and witness statements. Following a thorough pursuit of all leads, a 52-year-old suspect was successfully traced and arrested at 22H30 in Kameeldrift.”

He said the suspect’s vehicle, a grey Nissan Navara, was processed by crime scene experts, and the recovered firearm will undergo ballistic analysis as part of the case evidence.

“The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and is scheduled to appear before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, March 25 2025.”

Van Dyk said the attack happened on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at approximately 00:15; Gouws was travelling on Sefako Makgatho Drive in Montana, within the Sinoville policing precinct.

“The victim had just left a restaurant when he turned onto Sefako Makgatho Drive but soon realized he was heading in the wrong direction.

“He pulled over at Visvanger Street, but moments later, the suspect exited his vehicle and fired three shots before assaulting the victim with a handgun.”

The victim fled in one direction while the suspect fled the scene. The injured victim received assistance and was transported for medical treatment.

Major-General Samuel Thine commended the officers for their swift response and outstanding dedication to serving their community.

The Facebook post made by Kotzé went viral and had thousands of shares and comments by Monday morning.

He thanked those involved for their hard work and determination to arrest the man.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved in the swift and thorough work that led to the arrest of the suspect. The suspect was apprehended last night, in less than 24 hours, and sufficient evidence was found. Our entire family’s hearts are overflowing with gratitude.

“My special appreciation goes to the officers from the Sinoville Police Station as well as the Kameeldrift Police Station, who worked together and handled this case with determination and professionalism. I would like to specifically thank and show my respect to Colonel De Jager and Captain Du Toit for their outstanding work.

“I also sincerely thank the public and everyone on my page who prayed with us, shared, and offered support. Your involvement has made a significant difference.

“Additionally, as a family, we are grateful to the Lord for making everything fall into place so beautifully and for His protection over us.”

Kotzé said he will keep everyone updated as the case unfolds, but at this stage, he cannot disclose any further details.

