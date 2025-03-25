Two arrested for murder of five in Soshanguve

Two suspects were arrested on March 24 in connection with the gruesome murder of five community patrollers in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

The murders occurred in the early hours of Saturday before police were called to the scene and discovered four bodies with gunshot wounds, some of which were partially burned. A 20-year-old man later succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, bringing the total of fatalities to five.

The two arrested suspects are aged 27 and 50 and allegedly are linked to other murders and house robberies that occurred on February 21, 2025, according to police.

According to Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Singo, police followed up on a tip-off and traced the first suspect to Soshanguve Extension 20.

“On March 24, information was received by members of Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS), regarding a group of suspects that have allegedly committed multiple murders and attempted murders in Soshanguve (Marry me), informal settlement that occurred on March 22. “Upon arrival, police recovered one firearm, 9mm Girsan with ammunition and serial numbers filed off.”

He said police proceeded to the second location in Soshanguve Extension 6, where the second suspect was arrested.

“The suspect was found in possession of 9mm CZ with ammunition and its serial number also filed off,” said Singo.

He said the firearms would be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they had been involved in other serious crimes.

Singo said the suspects were expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on March 26.

The duo face charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu during a visit to Marry Me on March 25 said several people were questioned on the incident, while several unlicensed firearms had been discovered.

“We knew and suspected that it would be someone from around here [Soshanguve]. “We have discovered that [one of] the suspect[s] is an undocumented Zimbabwean national and he was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm,” said Mchunu.

In Soshanguve today, following the horrific incident which occurred on the 22nd of March 2025, which has since resulted in six deaths. Six individuals are still hospitalised. We will be going to the crime scene and thereafter, offering our condolences to the affected families… pic.twitter.com/6vhQFKfDwD — Senzo Mchunu (@Senzo_Mchunu_) March 25, 2025

The violent attack at Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve Ext 3 left seven victims fighting for their lives in hospitals.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, eight additional victims were taken to hospitals in private vehicles and ambulances for treatment. However the 20-year-old man, who had been receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

We are currently in a briefing session and are addressing the shortcomings of the station. — Senzo Mchunu (@Senzo_Mchunu_) March 25, 2025

Muridili said seven victims remain hospitalised.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that a group of community-based patrollers were gathering to continue their patrols when they encountered five individuals in the street. “A confrontation ensued, leading to the fatal shooting of four people and injuries to eight others,” said Muridili.

She said the motive for the attack remains unclear, and police are working to uncover more details through ongoing investigations.

Mchunu had previously condemned the outrageous attack on the community-based patrollers.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the cold-blooded murders and criminality that took place in Marry Me.

“These unarmed members of the community were committed against crime and improving the safety of their community,” said Mchunu.

He said it was remarkable that they took a stand against crime and that is the right thing to do.

“We commend the swift action of police in initiating a manhunt for those responsible and urge them to be vigilant and thorough in their investigations. “We will not allow such criminality to undermine the safety of our communities.”

The ministry has called upon the residents of Marry Me and surrounding areas to work closely with police and provide any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators.

“Police are relying on your co-operation to ensure justice is served and those responsible are brought to account.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to visit their nearest police station or contact the Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

