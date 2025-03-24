Death toll rises to five in north shooting incident

The death toll from the violent attack at Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve Ext 3 has increased to five.

This comes after one of the injured victims, a 20-year-old man, who had been receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, bringing the total of fatalities to five from the initial 4.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday after police were called to the scene and discovered four bodies with gunshot wounds, some of which were partially burned.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, eight additional victims were taken to hospitals in private vehicles and ambulances for treatment.

Muridili said seven victims remain hospitalised.

#sapsGP [UPDATE] The death toll for the Marry Me informal settlement incident has risen to five. The Police have received an update from the hospital that one of the eight victims has succumbed to his injuries. The 20yr-old man passed away on 23 March 2025. Serious and Violent… https://t.co/9Hns01r85b — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 24, 2025

“Preliminary investigations suggest that a group of community-based patrollers were gathering to continue their patrols when they encountered five individuals on the street.

“A confrontation ensued, leading to the fatal shooting of four people and injuries to eight others,” said Muridili.

She said the motive for the attack remains unclear, and police are working to uncover more details through ongoing investigations.

Good evening Tshwane. This afternoon, we were in Soshanguve. We first joined Premier Panyaza Lesufi at the George Mukhari Academic Hospital to visit the eight patrollers who were injured during a shootout at Marry Me Informal Settlement. We remain deeply concerned about the… pic.twitter.com/FwPy0QBrfO — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) March 23, 2025

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu has condemned the outrageous attack on the community-based patrollers.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the cold-blooded murders and criminality that took place in Marry Me.

“These unarmed members of the community were committed against crime and improving the safety of their community,” said Mchunu.

He said it was remarkable that they took a stand against crime and that is the right thing to do.

“We commend the swift action of the police in initiating a manhunt for those responsible and urge them to be vigilant and thorough in their investigations.

“We will not allow such criminality to undermine the safety of our communities.”

The ministry has called upon the residents of Marry Me and surrounding areas to work closely with the police and provide any information that may lead to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators.

We condemn the attack on community patrollers in Soshanguve. Our officers are hard at work on the ground and we urge community members to work with them in bringing those responsible to book. pic.twitter.com/46oT7KwHMp — Senzo Mchunu (@Senzo_Mchunu_) March 24, 2025

“The police are relying on your co-operation to ensure justice is served and those responsible are brought to account.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward and visit their nearest police station or contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

