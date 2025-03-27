Here are the hidden meanings of emojis used by children

Emojis have become a staple in how children and teens communicate online, but behind their seemingly innocent appearance, some hold hidden meanings that can point to concerning topics or behaviors.

For parents, understanding these symbols is crucial to keeping their kids safe in the digital world.

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis gave a breakdown of the secret meanings behind the most common emojis used by children.

“Emojis may seem like harmless digital expressions, but they have taken on deeper meanings that parents must be aware of. “South African children are exposed to local and global online influences, making it essential for parents to stay informed about emerging trends. “Parents can better protect their children from potential dangers by understanding the hidden messages behind certain emojis, ensuring a safer digital experience.”

Here is the list of the common emojis and their hidden meanings:

🍆 Eggplant – Often used to refer to a penis.

🍑 Peach – U sed to refer to a buttocks

🌮 Taco – Used to refer to a Vagina

😼 Cat – Used to refer to a Vagina

👉 👌 Point + Okay – Used to refer to intercourse

💦 Sweat – Used to refer to orgasm or i mplies sexual intent or arousal

😈 Horned devil – Used to refer to being horny or suggests flirtation, mischief, or sexual innuendo

🥣 Bowl with spoon – Used to refer to send nudes

♋ Cancer – Used to refer to 69

🌽 Corn – Used to refer to porn

🍕 Pizza – Used to refer to Cheese Pizza (CP – Child Porn)

🍌 Banana / 🍉 Watermelon – Often used to refer to marijuana or cannabis

🍁 Maple Leaf – Sometimes signifies marijuana

🍊 Tangerine – Code for ecstasy

🍸 Cocktail Glass / 🍻 Beer Mug – Represents alcohol consumption or partying

💊 Pill – Indicates drug use, including prescription drug misuse

🔥 Fire – Can indicate someone is attractive or ‘hot’

💋 Kiss Mark – Often used in intimate or suggestive contexts

🔫 Pistol / ⚔️ Crossed Swords – Signify violence or gang-related threats

🎮 Video Game Controller – This could indicate discussions about online gambling, hacking, or violent gaming trends

⚡ Lightning Bolt – Sometimes used to indicate gang activity or fast-paced illegal dealings

🏴‍☠️ Pirate Flag – May symbolise rebellion, crime, or risky behaviour

🎯 Bullseye / ✊ Raised Fist – Sometimes used to indicate self-harm or suicidal thoughts

💀 Skull / ⚰️ Coffin – Could indicate thoughts of death, depression, or despair

💔 Broken Heart – Symbolises emotional distress or heartbreak, often used in discussions about depression or suicide

😔 Pensive Face / 😢 Crying Face – May indicate feelings of sadness or helplessness

🖤 Black Heart – Can represent dark emotions, heartbreak, or suicidal ideation

Bolhuis explained why it’s important for parents to be aware of the hidden meanings behind emojis. “With the rise of cyberbullying, drug abuse, and mental health issues among teenagers, understanding these symbols can help parents spot potential dangers early. “For example, if a child frequently uses emojis linked to drug use or mental health struggles, it could signal deeper issues that need attention.” He warned that, additionally, online predators often use coded language to target minors. “By recognizing these emojis, parents can intervene before their children become victims of exploitation.”

