Desperate search for missing student continues

Police have confirmed that investigations into the case of missing Tshwane University of Technology student, Oratile Mothwa (21) are still ongoing.

Spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed that the case of a missing person had been opened, and investigations are still ongoing.

“A case was opened, and the investigation continues,” he said.

This comes after Mothwa’s family appealed to the community for help to locate him after he disappeared on March 7.

His phone has been unreachable.

Mothwa’s disappearance has been a growing concern to his family.

Speaking to Rekord on March 20, family member Lethlogonolo Maako said Oratile’s sudden disappearance has left the family deeply concerned and desperate for answers.

He was supposed to come home [to Ga-Rankuwa] and bring his laundry, but he called and said he would come on Saturday (March 8) but hasn’t done so.

“We became concerned when we tried to reach him on March 9 and his phone didn’t go through.”

Maako said the family has searched hospitals and police stations, as well as his neighbourhood for him, however, they have been unsuccessful.

“His shy and reserved personality makes this situation complicated because we don’t know what might have caused his disappearance.

“We even went to the student accommodation where he stays to look for him. All his belongings are still there and even the security guards said they last saw him on the afternoon of March 7.”

Mothwa is of average build, stands 1.65m tall and weighs 50kg.

“He has dark brown eyes, short black hair, and is known for his distinctive thick lips and an overlapping tooth near his one eye tooth.

“He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, and blue and white Adidas sandals.”

George Chauke, manager of Lukataedi North Place Management, said the management of the student accommodation is also actively investigating the situation.

“Although there is currently no indication that this situation poses a direct threat to the safety of other students, as a precaution, we urge everyone to remain vigilant,” said Chauke.

He said students need to inform fellow students, transport drivers, house managers and any student rep of their whereabouts at all times.

Maako said anyone with information on Mothwa’s whereabouts must contact him on 066 541 2686 or the police on 078 333 5255 or 08600 10111.

