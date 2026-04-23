Grocery donations help keep learners fed at two Mamelodi East schools

As we all know, it’s difficult to focus when you’re hungry, and we understand that well-fed learners can more easily concentrate in class.

The Rekord newspaper sales team, in collaboration with Jumbo Supermarket, donated groceries to Bona Lesedi Secondary School and Solomon Mahlangu Freedom School in Mamelodi East on Friday.

The donations to the schools are part of giving a helping hand to a feeding scheme run by the schools.

Sajedah Ameer from Rekord said that the sales team embarked on its first Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for this year, and visited two underprivileged schools in Mamelodi.

Both schools received staple ingredients like maize meal, porridge, and canned food.

Ameer said the sales team also took a hands-on approach, as they also helped in dishing up pap and soup for the learners of Solomon Mahlangu Freedom School during break time.

“We believe that a thriving community starts with the well-being of our youth. Being involved with these schools and supporting their lunch programme was a humbling experience,” said Ameer.

“We are glad that we could play a small role to ensure learners focus on their education without the distraction of hunger,” she said.

Maite Ngobeni, departmental head of Bona Lesedi Secondary School, said: “We would like to thank our community newspaper for bringing food for our learners.

“Bona Lesedi Secondary school is a no-fee school, and we rely on the government to assist us, so the bit that Rekord adds is highly appreciated. “Please don’t forget us, the school needs all the help it can get. Anything – books, food, school uniforms, and motivational speakers.”

Acting principal of Solomon Mahlangu Freedom School, Portia Motle said: “The donations mean a lot for us as a school, because we have a lot of learners who come from disadvantaged families and some from child-headed families.

“We are a no-fee paying school and most of our learners come to school on empty stomachs,” said Motle.

“The groceries we received from the community newspaper mean a lot, and will top up the small amount of groceries that we receive from the government.”

She added that the groceries will also encourage learners to come to school every day, and will help them to focus in their different classrooms.

Jumbo Supermarket owner Hayden Brits said: “Communities are built together, here at Jumbo we work together to make a difference.”

Ameer concluded that the next Rekord newspaper project is to assist two animal shelters.

*Please note this article has been amended

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