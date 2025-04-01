Is a nationwide strike planned for Friday to force Ramaphosa’s resignation?

Recent reports suggest that a nationwide strike is planned for Friday, April 4, 2025, with participants demanding the immediate resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to messages doing the rounds, the “Defend South Africa” movement has organised a march from the Old Putco Depot (Marabastad) to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on that day, starting at 10:00 AM.

The circulated message contains several threats, including the claim that key figures are holding secret meetings to push for an interim president, with names like Malema, Mbheki, and Motsepe reportedly available for the role.

The message warns that any actions contrary to the “people will govern” policy will not be tolerated, with severe consequences if demands are not met. It threatens widespread unrest, including disruptions at airports, ports, transport services, and even violence towards non-complying taxis, with claims that they are controlled by the so-called “Stellenbosch mafia.”

If these demands are not adhered to, the message states that the country could face total destruction, with further escalation planned for April 7 if the April 4th actions do not yield satisfactory results.

The petition associated with this event cites concerns over alleged corruption and governance issues during President Ramaphosa’s tenure.​Change.org

However, as of April 1, 2025, there is no official confirmation from government sources regarding this planned strike.

It is also worth noting that the petition, which was started in December 2024, has only gathered 580 verified signatures as of April 2025.

The South African government has not issued any statements addressing the strike or the calls for the president’s resignation.

The EFF confirmed on Tuesday that they do not know the march.

National police have also not issued statements, and the Tshwane metro police department has yet to respond regarding the approval of these alleged marches.

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has neither commented on nor confirmed the march.

The petition highlights several key issues, including unresolved concerns about the CR-17 campaign funds and the findings of the Section 89 Independent Panel, which have raised serious allegations of corruption and eroded public trust in the presidency.

Additionally, the government’s handling of foreign nationals, particularly the continued operation of spaza shops selling unsafe products and the easing of visa requirements for Nigerian nationals amidst rising issues like drug trafficking and human trafficking, has been implemented without public consultation.

The petition also points to the persistent economic recession, record-high unemployment rates, and the failure of the administration to demonstrate effective solutions to these crises.

Furthermore, the rising levels of crime, including violent attacks and gender-based violence, have exposed the government’s inability to implement effective safety measures, leaving citizens vulnerable and unprotected.

“Given these reasons, we believe that President Cyril Ramaphosa should have become a president in the first place. He is a deeply compromised person who will only lead our country to further decline, suffering, and instability. We demand his immediate resignation and call for new leadership to restore hope, economic stability, and effective governance.”

Also read: Tshwane scoops award at SALGA competition

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!