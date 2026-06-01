CrimeNews

Woman found dead after being shot twice in the head in Laudium

A woman was found dead with two gunshot wounds to the head in Laudium on Monday morning, as police launched a murder investigation.

22 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Woman found dead after being shot twice in the head in Laudium
Police and forensic experts at the scene in Laudium where the body of a Pretoria woman, who had been shot twice in the head, was discovered on Monday morning. Photo: GoogleMaps

A Pretoria woman was found dead after being shot twice in the head in an open veld opposite Cuprine Street in Laudium on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said that at approximately 07:00, members of Laudium SAPS were informed of a body lying in an open veld opposite Cuprine Street, Laudium.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered the body of an unknown white adult female.

“Preliminary observations revealed that the deceased had sustained two gunshot wounds to the head.”

Van Dyk said Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and declared the woman dead.

“Residents living in the vicinity were interviewed and reported hearing gunshots at approximately 05:30 on the same morning. However, none of them went outside to investigate at the time.”

He furthermore said no suspects have been identified at this stage.

“Crime Scene Management experts attended the scene and processed it for possible clues and evidential material.

“The identity of the deceased remains unknown, and investigations are continuing.”

Also read: Explosive device detonates inside Menlyn Woolworths

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22 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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