Woman found dead after being shot twice in the head in Laudium

A Pretoria woman was found dead after being shot twice in the head in an open veld opposite Cuprine Street in Laudium on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said that at approximately 07:00, members of Laudium SAPS were informed of a body lying in an open veld opposite Cuprine Street, Laudium.

“Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered the body of an unknown white adult female.

“Preliminary observations revealed that the deceased had sustained two gunshot wounds to the head.”

Van Dyk said Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and declared the woman dead.

“Residents living in the vicinity were interviewed and reported hearing gunshots at approximately 05:30 on the same morning. However, none of them went outside to investigate at the time.”

He furthermore said no suspects have been identified at this stage.

“Crime Scene Management experts attended the scene and processed it for possible clues and evidential material.

“The identity of the deceased remains unknown, and investigations are continuing.”

Also read: Explosive device detonates inside Menlyn Woolworths

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.