Collect your SASSA older person grant today

SASSA has announced the payment dates for grant recipients in Pretoria for April.

Below are the payment dates for Older Person’s, Disability, and Children’s grants in April:

Month Older Person’s Disability Children’s April Wednesday, April 2 Thursday, April 3 Friday, April 4

Meanwhile, in a recent decision by the South African Reserve Bank, SASSA grant beneficiaries in Pretoria will be allowed to continue using their gold cards, even after the deadline to switch to the black card has passed, ensuring uninterrupted access to their grants until all cards are replaced.

According to SASSA, the decision by SARB comes after several engagements between SASSA and Postbank on several issues, including alternative payment methods for beneficiaries who have not migrated to the Postbank black card.

“This decision has been made in the best interest of all the beneficiaries, to safeguard their dignity, lessen panic whilst ensuring their safety and easy access to their grants,” it said in a statement on Friday morning.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Themba Matlou said he respects and abides by the decisions taken by the relevant banking authorities such as SARB and appealed to all gold card holders not to relax and to change their card to a Postbank black card.

“We humbly plea to our beneficiaries to use this opportunity and not wait for the last hour as this will further inconvenience them. From the onset, we listened to the cries of our beneficiaries and understood their frustration. This should not make you relax; this should make you wake up tomorrow with less pressure and change your card”, he pleaded.

South Africans eagerly anticipated the upcoming SASSA grant increases in April.

These adjustments aim to provide beneficiaries with better financial support, and it’s important to stay informed about the changes.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana earlier this month said the number of social grant beneficiaries – excluding those receiving the SRD grant – is expected to rise to some 19 million in 2025/26 and 19.3 million in 2027/28 due to a growing population of older persons.

He said for 2025/26, social grants will be allocated some RR284.7 billion.

The Department of Social Development, responsible for managing social grants, has been allocated R422.3 billion for 2025/26, with projections to rise to R452.7 billion by 2027/28, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 4.5%.

“This funding supports poverty reduction through social grants, the provision of risk benefits through social insurance and the delivery of welfare services, development initiatives, empowerment programmes, gender equality initiatives and advocacy for children, women, youth, the elderly and individuals with disabilities.

“Social grant spending makes up 81 percent of the allocation for this function. At an average annual growth rate of 5.3 percent, social protection spending increases above inflation over the medium term; however, social grant reform and efficiency savings will be necessary to ensure the sustainability of the social security system,” the National Treasury said.

