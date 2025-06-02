Learners enjoy action-filled day in the spirit of Child Protection Week

As part of National Child Protection Week, Tshwane police took their message of safety, awareness, and opportunity to Pretoria north learners at Laerskool Stephanus Roos on May 30.

The initiative, hosted in partnership with Sinoville SAPS, formed part of the SAPS’s ongoing commitment to empowering young learners while building stronger, trust-based relationships between the police and communities.

Child Protection Week is observed in South Africa from May 29 to June 5 each year.

The day combined the campaign with a vibrant career day, showing learners how safety and ambition can go hand in hand.

There was a high-profile collaboration between specialised units and key stakeholders, including ProShield Security, Powered Flight Aviation, and units such as Airwing, Search and Rescue, Waterwing, and the Equestrian Unit.

In a show-stopping entrance that captured the learners’ attention, the principal and vice principal were flown in by Powered Flights Aviation, landing on the school’s sports field.

This, along with the dramatic descent of a SAPS helicopter, turned the school grounds into a hub of excitement and learning.

The arrival set the tone for a day that balanced fun with critical life lessons.

Each unit brought interactive demonstrations to life, giving learners the chance to engage with officers, horses, dogs, helicopters, and the professionals who operate them.

ProShield Security’s K9 team showcased how trained dogs detect narcotics and apprehend suspects, offering learners a behind-the-scenes view of crime prevention efforts in action.

At the heart of the day was the message: Every child deserves to feel safe, protected, and supported.

Sinoville SAPS station commander Colonel Gerald Witbooi reminded learners about the importance of speaking up.

“Whether it is a parent, teacher or police officer, always speak to someone you trust.

“No child should ever carry the burden of fear or secrecy, especially when it comes to abuse, bullying or neglect. You are never alone,” said Witbooi.

He also commended the school for its proactive commitment to child safety and its willingness to work closely with SAPS in shaping a secure learning environment.

Beyond the excitement of the helicopters and police dogs, the event carried a deeper purpose: helping children understand their rights, know where to go for help, and feel seen and heard by the very people tasked with protecting them.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk affirmed the police’s continued dedication to community-based policing and educational outreach.

According to Van Dyk, Child Protection Week is a time to reflect, educate, and act decisively to protect the nation’s most vulnerable.

School principal Johan van Rooyen said the school’s priority is to become the safest school in the north.

“Bullying is a buzzword in schools, and every school has those learners who don’t handle others with respect. We are proud that we have values and norms, and we say to our learners that they must always treat others with respect.

“We use all the resources we can for our learners to combat bullying, such as a designated social worker and our teachers,” said Van Rooyen.

Motivational speaker Anton van Niekerk said it’s only hurt people who hurt people.

“When we speak about Child Protection Week, we speak about bullying that is happening at schools.

“Any healing in life is a process. It’s actually quite a common thing with regard to kids that are suffering.”

Learner Janae van Zyl said the children went crazy when helicopters landed.

“People must not bully others because you don’t know the pain you are causing to someone when you bully them.

“We want to thank the police and everyone involved for protecting us in every moment when we need help,” said Van Zyl.

