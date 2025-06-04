Unfinished repairs leave Centurion streets with gaping holes

The Tshwane metro says it is working on backfilling trenches in several areas in Centurion, which were left open after completion of water pipe repairs.

This includes suburbs such as Eldoraigne, Wierda Park and The Reeds, where open trenches have raised growing safety concerns among residents.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the metro is addressing a backlog of open trenches that accumulated during the rainy season from December 2024 to April 2025.

He said the wet ground conditions during this period made it impossible to complete the backfilling process.

“Trenches cannot be filled until the ground is dry. In some cases, the team needs to import better quality soil as part of the backfilling procedure,” he said.

He confirmed that plans are underway to backfill all affected sites.

“As soon as the surface is dry and there are no traces of water leaks, the team exports the soil and other necessary materials to do backfilling.”

Despite these assurances, residents in various parts of Centurion say the issue has dragged on for months and has created dangerous conditions in their neighbourhoods.

Elizabeth Hartzenberg, a resident on Kiewiet Avenue in Wierda Park, said a water leak at the front of her home was first repaired in February, only to return in March.

Although metro teams returned to fix the pipe, she said the trench has not been filled since.

“The trench is big, and it’s one of two holes in front of my house. The other one is a bit smaller,” she said.

“Our main problem is safety, because we have problems with visibility, as the streetlights in the area are also not working. We’re scared to drive into it.”

She added that some delivery drivers have nearly crashed into the hole, and residents feared it might expand into a sinkhole.

“It is really inconvenient to us all living in the cul-de-sac, and just a simple thing like getting to my house is a safety hazard,” she said.

In Eldoraigne, Phillip Roos, who lives near the intersection of Janet and Alan roads, described a similar situation.

He said that after a major pipe burst last month, the metro responded quickly and repaired the leak the same day.

However, the aftermath left the corner deeply excavated.

“The excavation was down to the pipes and looked extremely dangerous,” he said.

“Everything was lying all over, and the excavation looked deep.”

While the hole was finally addressed weeks later, Roos criticised the lack of proper aftercare.

The situation has also become a long-standing frustration for local councillors, who say they have repeatedly escalated the issue to the metro with little success.

Ward 69 Councillor Cindy Billson said the issue of unfilled trenches dates back to November 2024 and remains unresolved in parts of Eldoraigne Ext 1, Wierdapark Ext 2, and Rooihuiskraal.

She said the backlog is worse in Eldoraigne due to repeated water pipe bursts in the area.

“Residents are deeply concerned about their safety, especially for children, the elderly and drivers.

“There are two major schools in Eldoraigne and an old age home in Ext 1, which are all within close proximity to trenches.”

She said the holes have remained open for months, leading to what she described as visible urban decay and declining public confidence in the city’s ability to maintain basic infrastructure.

“There have been numerous near misses, including vehicles nearly damaged and pedestrians narrowly avoiding injury,” she said.

“In one case, a trench was left directly across a driveway with no barricading. The risk is even higher at night in areas where streetlights are out due to cable theft.”

Billson said she has formally escalated the matter several times, including a recent appeal to the city manager and chief operating officer.

“To date, there has been no official response or action. In some cases, residents and I have resorted to backfilling the trenches ourselves using gravel or sand just to make it safer. It is not sustainable, but it shows how frustrated people are.”

She claimed there is currently no dedicated backfilling programme and that reinstatement is severely delayed due to a lack of manpower and material.

In Ward 64, Councillor Alta de Kock said similar problems persist in her ward, where trenches have been left open for over a year.

She said there have been at least five cases in 2025 alone.

“Children can fall into them, driveways can’t be accessed, and water is often redirected into yards because it can’t reach stormwater drains,” she said.

De Kock explained that trenches are usually left open for two weeks to monitor for leaks before backfilling.

She said if the city doesn’t act after that, she escalates the issue through municipal channels and social media.

“I’ve asked for assistance, and I’m hopeful something will be done.

“In the meantime, residents are urged to continue sending me photos and addresses so I can post the complaints on the metro’s internal group.”

Ward 70 Councillor Marika Kruger-Muller raised concerns about a trench on Kiewiet Avenue in Wierda Park, which she said has been left open for months after a water pipe leak and subsequent replacement.

“The surrounding neighbours cannot access their property,” she said.

“Residents have been complaining about this matter, and the complaint has been sent to the metro on numerous occasions.”

She said she has logged the issue on the water department’s portal, reported it to the regional head of Region 4, and posted about it on social media, but there has been no action or feedback from the metro.

Kruger-Muller also noted another unresolved case on Vink Avenue, which she said she has been following up on since March.

