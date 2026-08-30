EMS personnel shot at during N1 ambulance attack

Two Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel came under fire in an early-morning attack on the N1 highway while transporting a patient between hospitals on Saturday, August 29.

The officials were travelling from Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital to Jubilee Hospital for a down-referral when their ambulance was reportedly spiked shortly after Phumlani Plaza at about 01:30.

According to Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Steve Mabona, the crew stopped to assess the vehicle after hitting the spikes, when two male suspects approached the ambulance and opened fire.

“The officials immediately took steps to remove themselves from the danger, with one seeking safety in a nearby area while the other drove away from the scene,” said Mabona.

The Emergency Communication Centre was alerted following the attack, prompting Gauteng EMS management, other available EMS crews and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to respond.

Despite the ordeal, the patient remained stable and was transferred to another ambulance before being safely transported to Jubilee Hospital.

Both EMS personnel were later taken to a medical facility for assessment. The department has also activated its Employee Wellness services to provide emotional and psychological support following the traumatic incident.

Mabona said the department was deeply concerned that EMS personnel, who work around the clock to save lives and provide essential medical services, continued to face violence while performing their duties.

“Attacks on EMS personnel do not only endanger healthcare workers, but also delay emergency services and place patients who urgently need medical attention at risk,” he said.

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The Gauteng Department of Health has called on communities and members of the public to protect EMS personnel and cooperate with SAPS and other law enforcement agencies to ensure those responsible are brought to account.

The department said it would continue working with SAPS and other stakeholders to strengthen measures aimed at protecting frontline healthcare workers.

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