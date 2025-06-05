Former Tshwane metro director arrested in connection with R11m fraud

A former accountant within the Tshwane metro was arrested and appeared in court recently in connection with illegal transfers of around R11-million into fraudulent municipal accounts.

An internal investigation had identified Tienka Abbort, along with two colleagues, as allegedly being involved in swindling the municipality out of millions in eight months.

The investigation uncovered more than 200 transfers amounting to more than R10-million from various municipal user [customer] accounts into a ghost municipal account.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the metro can confirm a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the illegal transfer of about R11-million into fraudulent municipal accounts.

Mashigo said the former director and accountant within the city, who had been evading arrest in connection with the case, was finally apprehended.

“She appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning, June 3.”

According to Mashigo, the arrest follows an intensive tracing operation led by the city’s Forensic Services Division, working in close collaboration with the police.

“Tienka Abbort’s identity is disclosed as she has now appeared in court, and the city is compelled to alert customers who may still be targeted in further attempts to perpetuate this scam,” explained Mashigo.

He said during her court appearance, the accused requested bail of R5 000. The National Prosecuting Authority refused and requested that bail be set at R200 000.

However, the court ultimately granted her bail at R50 000, subject to the following strict conditions:

– She must surrender all her travel documents,

– Report twice a week to her nearest police station, and

– Remain at her current residence unless she informs the investigating officer.

Mashigo said that at the time of reporting on this matter, the accused had not yet paid the bail amount.

“The investigation remains active and will now focus on uncovering any potential collusion between Abbort and the account holders who unlawfully benefited from these transfers,” Mashigo continued.

He said the city’s Revenue Management Division is currently reviewing the affected accounts and will initiate reversal processes where necessary to ensure full compliance with credit management policies.

“We strongly urge residents to be vigilant against individuals or groups posing as agents who claim that they can ‘clear’ a municipal debt. These schemes are fraudulent. Although they may appear to offer temporary relief, balances will be reinstated, and participating residents may face criminal fraud charges and lose any money paid to syndicate members,” he explained.

Mashigo encouraged residents in debt to visit any of the city’s customer care walk-in centres to make legitimate, sustainable arrangements.

City Manager Johann Mettler expressed gratitude to the Forensic Services Division team for the sterling work to root out corruption in the city.

“Their commitment has gone beyond traditional practices. They are not only identifying and reporting criminal conduct but also ensuring there is follow-through regarding accountability.”

Mettler said that while the division does not possess the power to make an arrest, its determination has allowed law enforcement to act swiftly and effectively.

“We believe the city’s fight against financial crime would be significantly strengthened by designating forensic investigators as peace officers under the Criminal Procedure Act. A move that could enhance our capacity to act decisively and in real time,” Mettler said.

