Rekord readers’ generosity brings relief to Tshwane SPCA

In a heartwarming display of kindness, the readers of Rekord have proven to be “unseen angels”, offering immense support to the Waltloo SPCA in Silverton.

Following a call for help in May from Sajedah Ameer, leader of the Rekord Sales team, readers responded in a big way, donating food, blankets, toys, towels, and medical supplies for the animals in need.

Ameer’s appeal had requested assistance in preparing the SPCA for the winter season by providing essentials like dog and cat food, towels for after-bath rubdowns, blankets, and even some much-needed toys.

As Ameer put it, “Thank you to our readers for your loving hearts and for making sure the Tshwane SPCA is well-provided for through this winter”.

The response from the public was so overwhelming that the Rekord team had to use one of the newspaper’s delivery trucks to transport the donations to the SPCA premises in Silverton.

“This has been a truly humbling experience,” Ameer said. “Our readers really stepped up and helped us so much. We found ourselves packing and repacking donations almost daily in the foyer where they could leave donations, from tins of food to bags of dog treats and even flea and tick medicine, as well as a cleaning trolley. Some readers even sent donations from outside Pretoria via courier!”

The generosity was not just about delivering supplies. The Rekord team also took the time to visit the SPCA in person, engaging with the animals by walking the dogs and playing with the cats.

For sales team member Ernest Skosana, it was an emotional experience.

“All animals need love, and taking care of them is a way of showing that love,” Skosana reflected. “If we can, we should encourage others to adopt. I believe every household should have a pet. It’s God’s will that we take care of those who can’t take care of themselves.”

Laiza Maleka, another sales team member, enjoyed the challenge of walking one of the very lively dogs.

“It was such a fulfilling experience. We were able to show our readers that their donations are in safe hands and with hearts that truly care about the well-being of these animals,” Maleka said.

Ruan Victor of the team also took part in walking the dogs and expressed his excitement after the visit.

“It was incredible to see how dedicated the SPCA staff is to the animals. I especially enjoyed the tour, where we saw the special area where vets come to tend to sick animals. It’s clear that the SPCA in Waltloo is doing excellent work for animal welfare.”

Jeanine Greatorex, chairperson and director of the Tshwane SPCA, expressed her deep gratitude for the donations received.

“Right now, we are a bit overwhelmed with stray dogs being brought in,” Greatorex explained. “The donations, especially the large delivery of dog food from Rekord’s readers, bring us much-needed relief. Between the two animal populations in Waltloo and Centurion, we are caring for 320 animals.”

She added that cats, particularly seasonal kittens, are also a growing challenge.

“Cats require careful management, especially when diseases like pandoleukemia spread, and recently we had to take special quarantine measures in Pretoria. But thanks to donations like these, we can continue caring for all the animals in need,” Greatorex said.

The SPCA is also continuing to tackle financial pressures, with water now sourced from a borehole and power from solar equipment to reduce electricity costs.

“Every day is a challenge, but we take it one day at a time. With God’s grace, we keep going,” Greatorex concluded.

