New MRI machine installed at Steve Biko

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) says it’s accelerating magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine updates to enhance patient care across public facilities.

Provincial Health and Wellness MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, said so while speaking during a legislative response to the state of MRI machines across hospitals.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the department acknowledges the past delays in service provision due to machine breakdowns, ageing infrastructure and limited distribution of MRI units.

“We have taken steps to ensure that MRI machines are supported by service-level agreements to prevent lengthy downtimes and ensure quick resolution of technical faults. Several new machines have been commissioned. and staff capacity is being enhanced to manage demand,” she said.

MRI is a non-invasive medical imaging technique used to create detailed images of the body’s internal structure using strong magnetic fields and radio waves.

It’s used to diagnose various medical conditions, monitor treatment and assess soft tissue, bone and blood vessels. MRI doesn’t use ionising radiation like X-rays, making it safer for patients.

All four provincial central hospitals, including Steve Biko Academic Hospital, have functional MRI machines.

The hospital recently installed a new MRI machine to replace the one decommissioned in 2023.

Hospitals without this service offer referrals to nearby facilities depending on urgency and clinical need, and the system is monitored daily.

Steve Biko and Dr George Mukhari hospitals offer same-day MRIs for emergencies, while other hospitals conduct inpatient scans within a week.

To assist backlogs at hospitals such as Dr George Mukhari (450 patients), extended imaging hours, optimised booking systems and improved radiology staffing have been implemented.

The department is also upgrading digital systems such as the picture archiving and communication system to streamline data handling and reporting, as well as exploring helium-free technology to protect the service in times of cable theft.

