North care facility appeals for help to keep residents safe and warm this winter

Residentia Hermon has made a heartfelt plea for community support, volunteers and donations to help care for their 102 elderly residents, many of whom are living with dementia, frailty or terminal illness.

Located in Pretoria North, the facility provides a wide range of services including independent living, assisted living, full care, temporary respite and recovery care.

It also offers specialised memory care for individuals with dementia and Alzheimer’s, as well as palliative care through the Residentia Life programme.

“This is a place where we honour all stages of ageing with dignity and love,” said Lize Strauss, facility manager at Residentia Hermon.

“We try our best to ensure our residents are well cared for, not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually as well.”

Strauss said a typical day at the facility begins with breakfast served at 08:00, with flexibility for those who prefer to sleep in.

She said morning activities take place in the lounge, including music, games, and colouring sessions, often led by one of the residents themselves.

From Monday to Thursday, different Christian leaders host Bible study sessions on the second floor, followed by tea or coffee.

Lunch is served at noon, early dinner at 16:00, and evening snacks around 19:00.

“Two of the most loved treats are melkkos and fruit salad,” shared Strauss.

While the dedicated staff, including nurses, caregivers, cleaning and maintenance teams, and a driver, work tirelessly to provide holistic care, volunteers are a crucial part of the community.

“We are always in need of volunteers who can lead activities or simply sit and read to our residents. Even small gestures can make a big difference.”

Currently, only about three to five volunteers assist weekly, and the facility hopes to increase this number.

Strauss recalled a touching story of a volunteer who was the daughter of one of the residents.

“She became like our own Florence Nightingale. Always ready to help and always kind, she made a huge difference in so many lives here. We miss her dearly.”

With the colder months already affecting their mostly Sassa-dependent residents, the facility is in urgent need of essential winter supplies like adult nappies, warm clothing, toiletries, and blankets.

Strauss also highlighted a pressing infrastructural challenge: the lack of backup power for their elevator.

“During power outages, our residents who use walking frames or wheelchairs are trapped upstairs. This not only limits their freedom, but it’s dangerous, especially in winter when mobility becomes more difficult.”

Other urgent needs include replacing outdated lighting with emergency solar lights and building ramps to connect front and back passages for easier wheelchair access.

Despite the daily challenges, Strauss said the facility continues to receive positive feedback from families.

“We’ve had families send us letters and even photos to express their gratitude. It reminds us why we do what we do.”

Those willing to donate or volunteer can contact Residentia Hermon at 012 546 6688 or email hermon@residentia.co.za.

Contributions toward their alternative lift power project are especially appreciated this winter.

“We don’t just care for the elderly, we make them feel loved, seen, and safe,” said Strauss.

ALSO READ: Drunk teen driver caught without licence

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!