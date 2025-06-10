Fire association urges caution as winter fire risk grows

Sinoville Firefighters Association (SBBV) has issued an urgent plea to communities to exercise caution when using open fires for warmth and cooking.

The warning comes after the association noticed a significant increase in fire-related incidents, particularly in informal settlements, rural areas, and urban backyards where people use makeshift heating methods.

Open fires are a common survival tool during winter, especially for families living without access to electricity or proper heating systems.

SBBV spokesperson Lizette du Plooy said these fires, when left unattended or improperly extinguished, can quickly turn deadly.

“Open fires may seem harmless at first, but a single ember blown by the wind can ignite dry grass, rubbish or wooden structures nearby.

“This is especially dangerous in high-density areas where homes are closely packed, and fire can spread within minutes.”

The association clarified that the message is not an outright ban on fire usage, but a call for responsibility and fire aftercare.

Du Plooy said fires made for cooking or warmth must be monitored at all times, especially in dry, windy weather.

Once no longer needed, they should be completely extinguished, not just smothered, but doused with water and stirred until no glowing embers remain.

She said the risk is not confined to vulnerable communities alone.

SBBV warned that even recreational braais can pose a threat if people fail to manage them properly.

“A casual braai with friends can turn tragic if fire safety is ignored. Always keep a bucket of water or sand nearby, and never go to bed without ensuring the fire is completely out,” advised Du Plooy.

She urged parents and guardians to educate young ones about the dangers of playing with fire or matches.

She said in winter, when children are often left indoors or in small spaces, the temptation to play with fire can lead to disaster.

The association conducts community awareness campaigns and shares fire safety tips through local schools, churches, and social media platforms.

It is also working with local municipalities to ensure fire hydrants are accessible and visible in case of emergencies.

Residents are encouraged to report unattended fires, illegal burning or fire hazards to emergency services immediately.

In emergencies, residents are urged to contact 10177 or the local fire department directly.

