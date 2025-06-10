Life-threatening warnings for snow, rain and gale-force winds issued

South Africans are being urged to prepare for extreme and potentially life-threatening weather, as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued 12 impact-based warnings for Tuesday.

Including three Orange Level 6 warnings for disruptive snow, torrential rain, and gale-force winds expected to batter the Eastern Cape and southern KwaZulu-Natal.

VoxWeather’s Michelle du Plessis explains that a strong cut-off low (COL) pressure system will develop over the western interior, following this past weekend’s cold front.

“The system will move slowly eastwards across the central interior and is expected to exit the country by Tuesday morning near the Wild Coast and southern coast of KwaZulu-Natal.”

She furthermore explained that the biggest danger associated with this system is the tail of the COL. Also known as the scorpion’s tail, which will bring the heaviest rain (100MM or more) from Monday evening into Tuesday morning over the central and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, including OR Tambo, Amathole, Buffalo City, and surrounding municipalities.

Du Plessis added that widespread rain of up to 50mm is also likely in parts of the south-eastern Northern Cape, southern Free State, and southern KwaZulu-Natal.

#cutofflow #flooding #cold #snowinsa ♬ Curious – Healing And Spirit Health & DJ Hoobidibbie @vox_weather_girls 10 June 2025 | Vox Weather Forecast ⚠️ TAKE NOTE: 12 weather WARNINGS are in place for Tuesday, including three ORANGE Level 6 warnings for heavy snow, torrential rain, and gale-force winds expected in the Eastern Cape and southern KZN. ⚠️IMPACT-BASED WARNINGS issued by SAWS ⚠️ ❄️SNOW: 🟠Orange Level 6: Disruptive snow resulting in danger to life, pass closures and communities cut-off, is expected over Joe Gqabi DM, Enoch Mgijima (Molteno) and Matatiele LMS in the Eastern Cape. 🟡Yellow Level 2: Disruptive Snow is expected over the Chris Hani district municipality, Dr Beyers Naude (Graaff Reinet), Raymond Mhlaba, Amahlathi and Umzimvubu local municipalities of the Eastern Cape. 🌧️RAIN: 🟠Orange Level 6: Disruptive Rain leading to flooding of settlements/property, roads, danger to life with some communities temporarily cut off is expected in places over Amathole, OR Tambo as well as Buffalo City district municiplties of the Eastern Cape. 🟠Orange Level 5: Disruptive Rain leading to danger to life, flooding and displacements of settlements as well as mudslides is expected over Alfred Nzo, Makana, Ndlambe, Kouga, and Koukamma municipalties of the Eastern Cape. 🟡Yellow Level 4: Disruptive rainfall is expected in the extreme south of KZN. 🟡Yellow Level 2: Disruptive Rain is expected in places over Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani, Blue Crane Route, Dr Beyers Naude (Graaf-Reinet area), Sundays River Valley and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro municipalities of the Eastern Cape. 🌬️WINDS: 🟠Orange Level 6: Damaging winds and waves resulting in damage to settlements, some structural damage, disruption to ports/harbours and danger to vessels at sea is expected between Kei River Mouth and Port Edward. 🟠Orange Level 5: Damaging winds resulting in injuries and danger to life from flying debris, damage to settlements (formal and informal), loss of agricultural production, some structural damage and transport routes and travel services affected by wind or falling trees are expected in the south of KZN. 🟡Yellow Level 4: Damaging interior winds are expected in the central and northern interior of KZN. 🟡Yellow Level 4: Damaging winds and waves are expected along the coast of KZN tomorrow and Wednesday. 🟡Yellow Level 2: Damaging winds are expected in places over Buffalo City Metro, Amahlathi, Intsika Yethu, Dr AB Xuma, Elundini, Mzimbu and Matatiele local municipalities of the Eastern Cape. 🌊WAVES 🟡Yellow Level 2: Damaging waves are expected between Port Alfred and Peddie Coast. #VoxWeather

Here are all the warnings that are in place for Tuesday:

Orange Level 6 warning: Disruptive snow resulting in danger to life, pass closures and communities cut-off, is expected in the Eastern Cape. Severe weather will affect Joe Gqabi DM, Enoch Mgijima (Molteno), and Matatiele LMS.

Yellow Level 2 warning: Snow will disrupt the Chris Hani district municipality, Dr Beyers Naude (Graaff Reinet), Raymond Mhlaba, Amahlathi, and Umzimvubu local municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Orange Level 6 warning: Heavy rain will flood settlements, damage roads, endanger lives, and temporarily cut off some communities in Amathole, OR Tambo, and Buffalo City district municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Orange Level 5 warning: Disruptive Rain leading to danger to life, flooding and displacements of settlements. As well as mudslides is expected over Alfred Nzo, Makana, Ndlambe, Kouga, and Koukamma municipalties of the Eastern Cape.

Send us your weather photos and videos to on WhatsApp on 083 625 4114 or email to bennittb@rekord.co.za.

Rain:

Yellow Level 4 warning: Rain will disrupt the extreme south of KZN.

Yellow Level 2 warning: Disruptive Rain is expected in places in the Easter Cape. Severe weather will affect Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani, Blue Crane Route, Dr Beyers Naude (Graaf-Reinet area), and Sundays River Valley. And also in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Winds:

Orange Level 6 warning: Damaging winds and waves will damage settlements, cause structural damage, disrupt ports and harbours, and endanger vessels at sea between Kei River Mouth and Port Edward.

Orange Level 5 warning: Damaging winds are expected in the south of KZN. These winds could result:

in injuries and danger to life from flying debris,

damage to settlements (formal and informal),

loss of agricultural production, – some structural damage and

transport routes and

travel services affected by wind or falling trees.

Weather warning yellow level 4 warning: Damaging winds expected in central and northern KZN.

Yellow Level 4 warning: Damaging winds and waves are expected along the coast of KZN tomorrow and Wednesday.

Yellow level 2 warning: Damaging winds are expected in places over the Eastern Cape. Severe weather will impact Buffalo City Metro, Amahlathi, Intsika Yethu, Dr AB Xuma, Elundini, Mzimbu, and Matatiele.

Waves:

Yellow Level 2 warning: Waves will cause damage between Port Alfred and the Peddie Coast.

Authorities have closed the following mountain passes due to inclement weather conditions, including snowfall, heavy rain, and excessive winds:

Barkley Pass along the R58 between Barkly East and Elliot.

Penhoek Pass along the N6 between Komani and Aliwal North.

Lootsberg Pass (N9) between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg

It is snowing and raining in most parts of the province.

Meanwhile, authorities advise motorists to use alternative routes, postpone their travel, and exercise extra caution when driving on the roads.

Also read: Snow confirmed in parts of SA – here are the photos

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!