Winterveldt community unites against drug abuse

North residents gathered in a bold stand against the deepening crisis of drug abuse to reclaim their community and protect their youth against drug use.

Winterveldt residents came together for an anti-drug day seminar themed “Pathways to Recovery” at Vilakazi Ministry on June 7.

Hosted by the Brothers Foundation in collaboration with local anti-drug organisations, the event featured emotional testimonies, motivational talks, and calls to action.

Organiser Sipho Skhosana said the purpose of the initiative was to raise awareness about drug abuse and empower community members to support those in recovery.

“We wanted to reduce the stigma around drug addiction and provide a supportive platform for individuals struggling with substance abuse, their families, and the broader community.”

He said the programme was inspired by the growing need for effective support systems in the community.

“We recognised the devastating impact of substance abuse on individuals, families, and society as a whole, and we wanted to make a positive difference,” he said.

“As organisations that stand for a drug-free youth, we wanted to educate people about the consequences of drug use.”

Skhosana said achieving a drug-free society requires community union and support.

“Fighting drugs is a battle we won’t win now, but educating and spreading awareness in our communities can save a lot of this generation from drugs.”

Families living with drug users shared their experiences and how their lives are affected.

Dineo Susana said having a drug addict as a family member has caused conflict with the community, which blames parents for not reprimanding their children.

“I have a sibling who is addicted to drugs, and the circumstances that we often find ourselves in as a family because of his actions are not nice.”

She said her teenage sibling has become part of groups that harass community members and make them feel unsafe because of the things they do, like mugging them to feed their addiction.

“People always confront us for his bad actions, and it hurts so much.”

She said programmes that provide support to the affected people are an essential support system needed in their community.

“Handling a child who has fallen into the trap of addiction is challenging. But knowing that we have the support from such organisations and other people gives us hope that some day, our children will get in line and do the right things,” she said.

Community activist Xolani Mdluli (28) advised the public that the foundation for a drug-free society should start with the young ones.

“Rehabilitating a drug user and attempting to give them a better life is always a challenge. Rather give them a better life while they are still young and not exposed to drugs.”

He said parents and community members should introduce drug prevention programmes to their children while they are young and raise them in a lifestyle in which they know about the dangers of drugs.

“If they grow up learning and knowing about the consequences of drugs, they will not attempt to use them, drug dealers will have no business, and we will have a society that condemns drugs in all aspects.”

