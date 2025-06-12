Arcadia CID plants hundreds of flowers on busy street

To commemorate World Environment Month, the Arcadia City Improvement District (CID) recently took to the streets to plant 519 flowers along Stanza Bopape Street.

The planting took place on World Environment Day, June 5.

CID manager Catherine Keyworth says they chose the number for a reason: “519 flowers have been planted to celebrate our continued success in terms of the SAPS Crime Statistics and to observe World Environment Day along Stanza Bopape Street.”

She said 519 Stanza Bopape Street is also their street address.

Following the release of the recent fourth quarter crime statistics, Keyworth believes, despite its challenges, Arcadia remains one of the safest suburbs in the metro.

“The success that we see in Arcadia is the fruit of more than 20 years of hard work. Our founders and board of directors had the foresight to see a problem developing and the necessary steps to correct the course of urban decay to protect the area,” she said.

Flowers planted on the day included an assortment of bee-friendly flowerswell-suited to the winter sun. These included petunias, Barberton daisies, and pansies.

She thanked all who continue to add to the community and encouraged Arcadians to report problems when they see them so they can be addressed.

“The more we speak as a community about shared challenges, the stronger our voices are.

“We would like to see more investment in the area in terms of infrastructure improvements, more innovative green projects such as solar lighting. And the seat of our nation’s capital given the support it needs to thrive,” she concluded.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!