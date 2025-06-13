Fake news alert: No blackout planned for Pretoria today

A viral message claiming that a citywide blackout would hit on June 13 has been slammed as fake news, with authorities warning the public not to be misled by the fear-mongering hoax that has caused widespread panic online.

The City of Tshwane stated in a press release that it had noted with concern a misleading message circulating on social media and online platforms, falsely warning customers about a blackout in Pretoria scheduled for June 13 2025.

According to the message, a transformer will be shut down, which will impact residents, businesses and the environment, necessitating urgent preparations by residents and businesses to minimise disruption.

The fake message is circulated with the caption “DARKNESS DESCENDS ON PRETORIA JUNE 13 POWER CRISIS TRIGGERS PANIC”.

It warned the public that this communiqué is false and did not originate from the City of Tshwane. The city communicates planned and unplanned service interruptions through official channels.”

“We urge residents to remain vigilant of such fake news. Anyone who encounters suspicious communiqué or persons impersonating city officials is encouraged to report them immediately to the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department at 012 358 7095/6 for verification and investigation.”

Also read: Raygun beaten and burnt to death by school children

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!