Samsung re-affirms commitment to empowering young South Africans

Samsung celebrated Youth Month for 2026 by reaffirming its commitment to investing in empowerment initiatives that are designed specifically for the youth in SA and beyond. Through the company’s transformation efforts, the company is actively promoting the transfer of critical skills that assist in creating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities needed by the country’s youth and the local economy.

Samsung has, through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and the R280m worth Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) launched in 2019 in collaboration with the Department of Trade, Industry & Competition (DTIC), shown real and measurable impact in the lives of the youth from underserved communities. Since the dawn of democracy, when the brand entered the African continent through the establishment of the South African office, the company has ensured that there’s sustainable investment in youth-focused education initiatives that demonstrate real impact.

The company is well aware of the fact that young people in the country are the leaders of the future. And while the future might be full of uncertainties, education remains the foundation that allows the youth to realise their full potential and prepare themselves to keep moving forward. Case in point, Samsung’s education-focused, CSR programmes strive to promote innovation and empower youth through technology, with the ultimate aim of addressing societal issues.

These CSR programmes that focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, fourth industrial revolution (4IR) skills development, youth entrepreneurship as well as environmental sustainability, seek to promote innovation and the empowerment of youth through technology. Ultimately, the company aims to contribute to job creation and the country’s economic growth.

Nicky Beukes, Samsung EEIP & B-BBEE Manager said: “As Samsung, our continued investment in education-focused and technology-driven initiatives is aimed at combating youth unemployment and fostering local entrepreneurship. We therefore remain dedicated to our goal of investing in programmes that contribute to skills development, education, job creation and entrepreneurship opportunities for the South African youth.

“This is a clear reflection of our commitment to long-term, sustainable development in the country’s youth. As a company, we will continue using education and technology as tools for driving positive change in youth as well as their underserved communities,” added Beukes.

Samsung understands the importance of education and for this reason, the company has been equipping the country’s youth with critical skills through the following initiatives:

The Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) – Through this programme, the company has successfully partnered with various universities in the country with the aim of teaching Coding and programming, software development and artificial intelligence (AI) skills to youth from previously disadvantaged communities. These institutions include the Durban University of Technology (DUT), Nelson Mandela University (NMU), the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) and the Central University of Technology (CUT). Samsung has further expanded this SIC programme into other African countries, such as Kenya.

Launched for the first time in 2023 in SA, the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow (SFT) competition is a global, STEM-based educational programme that engages Grade 10 and 11 public school learners from disadvantaged schools, challenging them to use STEM to address local community issues.

This year’s SFT competition that is themed: “Social Change through Sports and Technology”; and “Environmental Sustainability via Technology”. The competition is encouraging innovative thinking and problem solving for Gen Z to build sustainable solutions through STEM. Importantly, this year marks a major shift in the SFT competition as it has now been opened to all public schools, including quintile 5, making it more inclusive and nationally representative; while also allowing learners to gain invaluable skills.

The company’s transformation objectives driven through its CSR initiatives and the ten-year plan for the Samsung EEIP programme, aim to address key developmental aspects linked to the National Development Plan and the overall transformation of the South African economy. This in essence means that Samsung’s efforts are in direct alignment with the national education priorities when it comes to job creation, digital literacy and economic inclusion.

Samsung strongly believes that its efforts through its EEIP and other programmes are essential to creating a more inclusive and equitable business environment. This EEIP programme, for instance, seeks to bridge the digital divide, foster ICT innovation and empower future leaders – ultimately striving to reduce youth unemployment and drive sustainable economic growth across the country. And, further to Samsung’s EEIP agreement with the DTIC, some of the youth-based developmental areas of investment that take place include:

The Software Development Training programmes with previously disadvantaged universities , where Samsung successfully trained 510 unemployed youth as software developers. And out of the beneficiaries from the Introduction to Software Development and Social Digital Innovation Programme at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and the University of Limpopo (UL), over 90% were successfully placed into tech industry jobs. Furthermore, the Samsung, Tshimologong & UWC Advance Industry Experience Internship achieved a near 100% industry uptake rate ; launching graduates directly into roles at premier software firms.

, where Samsung successfully trained as software developers. And out of the beneficiaries from the Introduction to Software Development and Social Digital Innovation Programme at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) and the University of Limpopo (UL), were successfully placed into tech industry jobs. Furthermore, the Samsung, Tshimologong & UWC Advance Industry Experience Internship achieved a near 100% ; launching graduates directly into roles at premier software firms. Technician Training in underserved provinces – In partnership with Ocule IT, Samsung has trained 162 artisans across Kwa-Zulu Natal, the Eastern Cape as well as Gauteng – in an effort to alleviate the critical shortage of consumer electronic repair technicians. Currently, a further 40 unemployed youth are enrolled for the 2026 programme and a further 40 are planned for next year’s intake.

Beukes explained further and said: “The execution of these Samsung EEIP initiatives delivers tangible results in the areas of job creation, business growth, women empowerment and technical skills. Overall, Samsung’s view is that these EEIP projects have a sizeable rate of investment and measurable impact on the South African economy.”

Samsung also believes that through its strategic public, private partnerships (PPPs) with various institutions of higher learning, government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the private sector – its CSR and EEIP programmes have successfully managed to make a tangible impact in the lives of the youth in the country.

“As Samsung, we are convinced that our transformation efforts have been able to empower the country’s future innovators to achieve their full potential. In addition, these impactful initiatives have managed to ensure that South Africa’s youth become the next generation of leaders that will continue to pioneer positive social change and build a better world for all,” concluded Beukes.