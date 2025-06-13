No hot water for patients in Pretoria hospitals amid icy winter conditions

Sick and vulnerable patients at three major Pretoria hospitals are being forced to endure freezing winter conditions without hot water as critical equipment failures and years of poor maintenance leave facilities struggling to meet basic care standards.

According to the DA’s Shadow Health MEC, Jack Bloom, this was confirmed by Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in a written reply to his questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

“Reasons for a lack of hot water include leaking steam pipes and broken boilers, compressors, and heat tanks.”

He said the department says: “The critical equipment such as boilers, chillers, heat pump, air conditioners etc. are old and were not serviced appropriately for a long time. The impact is that due to their heavy usage in winter, the department experiences a lot of breakdowns.”

“Patients in nine Gauteng public hospitals have suffered without hot water as the winter cold has bitten since the start of May this year.”

• Bertha Gxowa Hospital,

• Cullinan Care and Rehab,

• Sterkfontein Hospital,

• Edenvale Hospital,

• Lenasia Hospital,

• Kalafong Hospital,

• Weskoppies Hospital,

• Jubilee Hospital,

• Tshwane Rehabilitation Care Hospital.

“I suspect they are underplaying the hot water problem as I have received complaints from patients at several other hospitals.

“It is inexcusable that sick people have to wash in cold water in winter. The department says R100 million is set aside to recapitalise hospital equipment. This is a long overdue investment, but needs to be spent properly, unlike failed projects in the past,” Bloom said.

The Gauteng Department of Health has yet to confirm or respond to media inquiries.

