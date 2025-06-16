City manager condemns attacks on metro staff

Tshwane’s City Manager, Johann Mettler, has recently condemned a spate of attacks on municipal workers in different regions in recent weeks.

The most recent attack came on June 13, when municipal employees stationed at the Block X Library in Jukulyn, Soshanguve, were held at gunpoint along with on-site security personnel.

The criminals made off with their personal belongings, including mobile phones and money.

In an earlier attack on June 6, a municipal crane truck operated by the Parks Section was hijacked in Ga-Rankuwa.

The truck, a Nissan UD long base, was forcefully taken by unknown assailants, leaving the driver and crew abandoned in a remote field.

The crew received assistance and has opened a case with the police.

Mettler described the acts as deplorable and a direct threat to service delivery, and undermines the morale of staff, which jeopardises public assets critical for day-to-day municipal functions.

“These shared physical resources are vital to public service and must be protected as common assets for the benefit of all. I condemn the attacks directed at the city’s personnel and vow that those responsible will be hunted down and brought to book,” Mettler said.

The staff involved in these attacks have had to undergo trauma counselling as a safety precaution and to support staff recovery.

The Block X Library in Jukulyn, Soshanguve, has been temporarily closed.

The theft of the crane truck is said to have dealt a significant blow to service delivery efforts, as the vehicle is essential in maintaining parks and infrastructure across the metro.

Residents are asked to come forward and report any information they may have to the metro or their local authorities.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the attacks indicate a worrying trend, though the metro remains steadfast in its mandate to deliver services.

“This incident highlights a worrying trend of public service tools being targeted, further straining municipal capacity to efficiently serve residents. The safety of employees and the preservation of city assets remain the city’s priorities,” he said.

“The city’s leadership urges communities to take an active role in protecting municipal property by reporting suspicious behaviour and/or criminal activities against the city’s infrastructure.

“The city remains committed to enhancing security and ensuring uninterrupted service delivery. The city appeals to the public for continued vigilance and co-operation. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to come forward and assist law enforcement agencies in bringing those responsible to justice,” he said.

